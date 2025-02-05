3 Players the Kansas City Chiefs Could Sign in Free Agency
While free agency is a little over a month away, it is currently the last thing on the mind of the Kansas City Chiefs, who are just days away from a historic opportunity for three consecutive Lombardi Trophies. However, it’s never not a bad time to dive into some potential options for the dynastic Chiefs.
General manager Brett Veach only has over $11 million in salary cap space and that means he’ll have to move some pieces around and be creative with freeing up money this offseason. This is not the end for the Chiefs by any means and they have gotten by with simple additions. Yet, this offseason could pose a challenge with numerous free agents.
Let’s take a look at a few of those players and see who Veach could target in free agency next month.
Cleveland Browns WR Elijah Moore
If the Chiefs are looking to go into a cheaper route this offseason, they have a tendency of getting the best from their playmakers regardless of talent level. Moore is not a superstar but he remains a player that has seemingly been underutilized for most of his career. A former standout at Ole Miss, Moore is an exceptional route runner and separator who can create yards after the catch at a rapid rate. That will be valuable to head coach Andy Reid and his offense.
Cleveland Browns iDL Maurice Hurst
Another relatively cheap option but one that has plenty of intrigue. Hurst isn’t the most productive interior lineman but he has been quite effective in the trenches and at getting pressure up the middle. This is a disruptive player that defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo would likely have some fun with. Hurst is alignment versatile and is capable of lining up at the 1-technique or the 5-technique. Either way, this saves Veach money and Hurst won’t be too expensive.
Miami Dolphins iOL Liam Eichenberg
Should Trey Smith test the open market, I expect the Chiefs to have plenty of competition at right guard. They’ll look to acquire that in free agency and the NFL Draft, and Eichenberg makes a lot of sense for the Chiefs. Again, this is another cheap addition Veach could make to shore up the inside of the offensive line while giving them a veteran with starting experience. That is more valuable than some may think, especially if a rookie is competing to start along the front line tasked with protecting future Hall of Fame quarterback Patrick Mahomes.