Jawaan Taylor Leaves Chiefs Practice in Cart, Insider Reports Details
The Kansas City Chiefs suffered an injury scare during Wednesday's penultimate training camp practice, as starting right tackle Jawaan Taylor was carted up the hill while seated in the front of the injury cart, according to multiple reports.
The team did not provide an update on the location or severity of Taylor's apparent injury after practice, but Adam Schefter of ESPN added a key bit of information later in the morning.
"Chiefs OT Jawaan Taylor suffered a shoulder injury at today’s practice," Schefter wrote on Twitter/X. "One source said the team is 'not overly concerned at this time.'"
The Chiefs' left tackle position has earned plenty of attention throughout camp as rookie Kingsley Suamataia has competed with second-year tackle Wanya Morris for the starting LT job. Morris has been working to return from a bone bruise and did not participate in Wednesday's practice, leading to Lucas Niang stepping in at right tackle following Taylor's exit.
The veteran Taylor doesn't necessarily need to see the field for the remainder of the Chiefs' preseason action, and if Morris returns soon, getting Morris some first-team right tackle reps may be a good thing for his development as KC's apparent swing tackle, with Suamataia all but securing the starting job on the left side. Niang, a 2020 third-round pick, has battled injuries throughout his career and seems to project as KC's fourth offensive tackle.
The bigger question now is if Taylor will be healthy and up to speed for the Chiefs' first regular season game on September 5. With the details from Schefter's report, there appears to be cause for optimism.
In 2023, Taylor signed a four-year deal with the Chiefs worth $80 million and $60 million guaranteed, carrying a $24.725 million cap hit each of the next three years. While some analysts have wondered if the Chiefs would like to move on from Taylor sooner rather than later, his contract structure essentially makes him a lock through the 2025 season.