Chiefs' Mahomes Still Has to Catch Up to Tom Brady in One Key Area
The Kansas City Chiefs came up one game short of making history of becoming the only team to win three straight Super Bowls. The Chiefs lost in blowout fashion, and it was one of the worst games of quarterback Patrick Mahomes' career. The Chiefs were defeated in Super Bowl LIX 40-22. A total dominating win for the Eagles that no one saw coming.
Now the Chiefs have officially started their offseason. This offseason the Chiefs will have to make changes in their offense if they want to come back to the Super Bowl next season. The Chiefs will need to address the offensive line and resign key free agents. The Chiefs will have to make a big move in the offseason because other teams are catching up to the Chiefs.
One thing many people and fans are overlooking is the play of quarterback Patrick Mahomes in the Super Bowls. In both the wins and losses, the veteran quarterback has not played his best or what we are used to seeing from him.
This can start to become considered for both Mahomes and the Chiefs. We know that Mahomes is the best quarterback in the National Football League, and he is the reason why his team is in the AFC Championship game every season but why is his play the worst in the biggest game?
"So naturally, Mahomes has been compared to Tom Brady, thanks to all of his incredible success as a quarterback to-date," said Sports Illustrated Staff Writer Michael McDaniel ."But on Sunday night, in the midst of a brutal first half, one telling stat showed the gap between Brady and Mahomes on the game's biggest stage."
"Thanks to the two first half interceptions by Mahomes, the Chiefs quarterback now has seven Super Bowl interceptions in five games. Brady, who went to 10 Super Bowls, threw just six in his entire career."
If the Chiefs make it to another Super Bowl with Mahomes under center, the other team will have the full blueprint to stop Mahomes and the Chiefs. It will be the Chiefs that will need to fix that problem this offseason. But Mahomes Super Bowl struggles cannot sit well with him and the rest of the Chiefs organization.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE