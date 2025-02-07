Before Being Draft by Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes Gave His Take About the Team
Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes is just days away from playing in his fifth Super Bowl.
Mahomes has his team one win away from making NFL history. With a win on Sunday in Super Bowl LIX, Mahomes and the Chiefs can become the first team in NFL history to win three straight Championships in the Super Bowl ERA.
But let us take you back to 2017 just before Mahomes was going to be drafted in the 2017 NFL Draft.
Coming out of college, Mahomes was not seen as a top quarterback in his draft class. He did put up big numbers during his time at Texas Tech. People were concerned that his team did not win enough games with Mahomes under center and teams did not like the risky throws he took down the field more often than not.
One coach who saw the talent and knew Mahomes was going to be a special player in the NFL, was Chiefs head coach Andy Reid.
ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter interviewed then Texas Tech quarterback Mahomes in 2017 before the draft and asked him about his visit with the Chiefs just days before he was drafted.
"Definitely coach [Andy] Reid and just what he has done, especially with Donovan McNabb and guys that have been great quarterbacks," said Mahomes in 2017. "He [Reid] was an awesome guy. He was a guy who was funny but at the same time was serious, and he got his point across. But you still enjoyed the time with him."
The Chiefs and Reid moved up from pick number 27 all the way up to the number 10 overall pick in 2017 and selected Mahomes, in a move that surprised many at the time it happened, but Reid knew exactly what he was doing, and he had his franchise quarterback.
Mahomes since joining the Chiefs has won three Super Bowls, two NFL MVPs, and three Super Bowl MVPs, and has made the AFC Championship game in all his years being the starting quarterback for the Chiefs. Mahomes has made the Pro Bowl six times. He will now lead the Chiefs this Sunday to another Super Bowl with history on the line. Mahomes is the man for the job to get it done.
