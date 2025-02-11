Breaking Down Latest Bold Prediction for Chiefs' 2025 Season
A heartbreaking loss for the Chiefs Kingdom on Sunday, as the Philadelphia Eagles went on to win 40-22 in Super Bowl LIX. Nevertheless, it's never too early to make some bold predictions for how next year is going to play out.
Sports Illustrated's Connor Orr has come out with a bold prediction for every NFL team in the upcoming 2025 NFL season. Let's dive in and see what's at stake for the Kansas City Chiefs:
The Chiefs will miss the Super Bowl next season, and each of the next two seasons. The Patriots had several gaps between Super Bowls amid their two-decade dynasty, and so will Kansas City. This isn’t an anti–Andy Reid or Patrick Mahomes take, but it is an acknowledgment that good players get old and great role players are difficult to keep around when there are so many clubs with deep pockets in free agency. Relief is on the way for those who would like to see some new blood in the big game.- Connor Orr
Quite a statement given that the Chiefs just made 3 straight Super Bowl appearances. Is this the end of the dynasty? Given quarterback Patrick Mahomes' and tight end Travis Kelce's down years, who knows if the Chiefs will be able to go back to their throne atop the league.
He's right, there's one factor that no great player can ever escape from: father time. When the Chiefs started their dynasty 5 years ago with a Super Bowl win over the San Francisco 49ers, Mahomes was the youngest player ever to win Super Bowl MVP at just 24 years of age. Kelce was 30, Chris Jones was only 25. Catch my drift?
There's no denying the talent that Kansas City possesses, there's no denying what Patrick Mahomes once was, what Travis Kelce was. Unfortunately, they're not the same players they once were. That's not to say that they're not still great, but it's only to say that time catches up to everyone at some point, and there's no avoiding it.
The Chiefs will be talked about for years to come, and they’re still contenders to reclaim the top spot next season. But as players come and go and time marches forward, the NFL continues to evolve—where dynasties rise and fall, and the Chiefs are no exception.
