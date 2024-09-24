Chargers Faced with Suspension, Multiple Injuries Entering Week 4 vs. Chiefs
Through three games, the Kansas City Chiefs have tons of momentum on their side and are off to a 3-0 start to the season. As Andy Reid's team gears up for another road game on Sunday, their AFC West rivals have more than just film study to worry about.
On the injury front, the Los Angeles Chargers have several key players at far less than full health. The headliner of the group is quarterback Justin Herbert, who entered Week 3's loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers nursing a high-ankle sprain. The one-time Pro Bowler then aggravated the ailment on Sunday, ultimately getting pulled from the contest by head coach Jim Harbaugh.
Herbert's X-rays for the ankle came back negative, which is good news for Los Angeles. With that said, he'll continue to be monitored as the week of practice soon commences and his outlook for Sunday remains in question. If he can't go in Week 4, that's a massive loss for the Chargers and a big-time boost for a Chiefs team that'd subsequently be facing either Taylor Heinicke or Easton Stick.
Elsewhere, both of Herbert's offensive tackles are dealing with injuries of their own. Left tackle Rashawn Slater left Sunday's game with a strained pec, and rookie right tackle Joe Alt reportedly suffered an MCL sprain that will cause him to "miss some time." Could the tackle situation impact how the team handles Herbert? It's worth considering.
All of that is enough to have on one's plate, and the defensive side of the ball also presents some potential adversity. Safety Derwin James, who has produced some notable moments against Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce in the past, was suspended one game without pay for violating in-game rules designed to protect the health and safety of other players. The veteran defensive back plans to appeal the league's ruling, although the suspension is set into action for this weekend's game.
No one is truly at 100% now that real games are being played, but Los Angeles has their work cut out for them. At 2-1 on the season, balancing the need to win versus the desire for players to be healthy and available long-term has to be a real challenge. The James suspension adds even more difficulty, playing to the Chiefs' advantage in the process.