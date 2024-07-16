Chiefs Assessing Multiple Key Injury Situations to Start Training Camp
The Kansas City Chiefs are slowly getting back into the swing of things, but the action from St. Joseph, Missouri will soon pick up. The club got its first taste of that on Tuesday, as rookies and quarterbacks reported to training camp for the first time this summer.
Head coach Andy Reid was also in attendance, speaking to the media. Taking the podium on campus at Missouri Western State University, Reid provided injury updates on a handful of Kansas City players.
Let's dive into the latest with the reigning Super Bowl champs.
BJ Thompson to start training camp on NFI list
To kick off training camp, second-year defensive end BJ Thompson will be on the non-football injury (NFI) list. The 2023 fifth-round pick suffered a cardiac arrest in a meeting room earlier in the Chiefs' offseason program, ultimately getting released from the hospital just days later. The Stephen F. Austin product was present for the club's Super Bowl LVIII red carpet and ring ceremony. This is the first update on his status in just over a month.
"He's still going through some procedures," Reid said. "He's doing great, but he's going through some procedures as we talk here. He'll keep going with that, and we'll keep you updated as we go."
According to the NFL, the NFI list is "similar to the PUP list, but it is used for players who suffered injuries or ailments outside of NFL activities." Thompson can come off of NFI at any time during training camp once (and if) cleared. He'd be forced to miss four regular-season games if his status is carried to Week 1.
Four players likely to start on PUP list
Reid also provided updates on four other Chiefs whose outlooks differ. Cornerback Jaylen Watson, defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi, defensive lineman Charles Omenihu and left guard Joe Thuney will all "probably" start camp on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. The future Hall of Fame head coach later clarified that there's still a bit of time until veterans report and he didn't have a timeline update for any member of the aforementioned group.
"I think they're all a little different," Reid said. "And listen, something might happen differently by the time we get the vets in here and we have to do it. I was just giving you a heads-up on kind of what we were thinking there as we start. We'll see how whether they get cleared or not cleared."
Watson improved in his second year with the Chiefs, doing so with a torn labrum for a good chunk of the season. The former seventh-round pick confirmed successful surgery in March. Nnadi suffered a triceps injury during the Chiefs' playoff run and was present on Tuesday to continue rehabbing. Omenihu tore his ACL in the AFC Championship Game and appeared to hint at having a target set for a return date, but nothing is set in stone whatsoever. Thuney tore his pec late in the year but was described by Reid as "doing great" and "close" to returning to practice.
Players who go on the active/PUP list during training camp still count toward the 90-man roster total but can come off at any time. If a player remains on the list once cutdowns happen, he must then go on reserve/PUP, be released or traded or count against the eventual 53-man roster total.
A trio of positive developments
According to Reid, three separate Chiefs are back at camp and ready to get on the field. Earlier this offseason, linebacker Leo Chenal, cornerback Nazeeh Johnson and rookie wide receiver Xavier Worthy were limited with respective injuries. Reid was positive about all three on Tuesday, expanding on expectations for Worthy right away and acknowledging that he's a full-go in the aftermath of a hamstring ailment.
"Yes," Reid said. "We'll ease him in. We're not going to just give him every rep. The lines are kind of short here (laughs)."