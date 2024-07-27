Chiefs Camp Injury Tracker: Justin Watson and Justin Reid Still Out, Andy Reid Gives Timeline Details
As the Kansas City Chiefs begin their second padded practice of training camp in St. Joseph, Missouri, a familiar group of players remain out with injuries.
Wide receiver Justin Watson is sidelined again on Saturday after leaving Wednesday's practice with a foot injury. On Thursday, Matt Derrick of Chiefs Digest reported that Watson has "a minor foot issue and is expected to return to action in a few days."
On Friday, head coach Andy Reid was asked about the potential timeline for Watson's eventual return.
"He's working and doing his thing," Reid said. "We don't really have a timeline on him yet, we're just kind of playing it by ear. We'll see where that goes, but it's day-to-day."
The rest of KC's recovering veterans didn't see a change in their status on Saturday, meaning that safety Justin Reid, who remains on the non-football injury list, won't practice. Nate Taylor of The Athletic said he wouldn't be surprised if Reid "misses the majority of training camp."
On Friday, Andy Reid gave a timeline on Justin Reid's status and said he doesn't necessarily expect him to be out for a long period of time.
"I think it's been nine days since the injury, so it hasn't been that long," Reid said. "But we'll see. There's nobody that wants to be out here more than he does, he doesn't miss. I mean, he's that guy, so for him to miss, it's driving him crazy, both he and [guard Joe] Thuney are going nutty over this thing."
(Editor's note: Andy Reid was asked if he expected Justin Watson to be out for "a long period," but Andy appeared to answer with his expectations for Justin Reid, which was clarified later in the press conference when he was asked again about Watson.)
Andy Reid's nine-day timeline for Justin Reid was new public information, suggesting Reid was injured on or around July 17 or 18, just days before Chiefs veterans reported to camp and after the rookies and quarterbacks had already arrived in St. Joe.
The Chiefs still have four veterans on the physically unable to perform list who aren't practicing on Saturday: Thuney, cornerback Jaylen Watson, defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi and defensive end Charles Omenihu.