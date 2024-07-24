Justin Watson Carted Off During Chiefs Training Camp Practice – Injury Report
On the fourth day of full-team training camp practice in St. Joseph, Missouri, Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Justin Watson was carted away from the practice fields after suffering an apparent left foot injury.
Nate Taylor of The Athletic wrote on Twitter/X that trainers were looking at Watson's left foot after he walked off the filed under his own power. Then, Watson was carted up the hill to leave the fields while sitting in the front passenger seat of the cart, according to Taylor.
Typically, it's good news when a player is seated in the front of the cart as opposed to the back, where players usually have to sit after serious injuries (with room to extend their legs) that would prevent them from taking a typical seated position. With Watson's foot being the subject of the training staff's evaluation, a wide range of options could still be on the table for Watson.
For the pessimists: Even if Watson has a more serious foot injury, he still could have sat in the front seat of the cart. For the optimists: After leaving the field on his own, there's no reason for even a lightly injured player to walk a decent distance up the hill on a tender foot, and the veteran Watson doesn't need to fight through anything for a few more reps in non-padded training camp practices.
Ultimately, many signs following Watson's injury imply a less-serious concern, but the Chiefs' training staff would certainly be right to handle Watson's issue with caution within the first week of training camp.
Updates after practice
After practice concluded, the Chiefs confirmed that Watson suffered a foot injury. Video of the play was posted to Twitter/X, showing Watson's left foot appear to get stuck in the grass while his right leg slid ahead of him.