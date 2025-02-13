Houston Texans Could Steal Explosive Weapon from Chiefs
The Houston Texans are going to be in need of some receiving help this offseason, as Tank Dell is slated to probably all of 2025 due to his severe knee injury, and Stefon Diggs is headed for free agency.
Of course, the Texans could always re-sign Diggs, but even if they do, they are still probably going to need to add another weapon for C.J. Stroud.
The problem is that Houston isn't projected to have a ton of cap room, so either it is going to have to search for good value buys, or it can get creative with some roster cuts and contract restructures.
Either way, the Texans should be able to afford one of the more intriguing weapons preparing to hit the open market: Kansas City Chiefs receiver Marquise Brown.
Bradley Locker of Pro Football Focus thinks that Houston could target Brown next month, which would make perfect sense for a Texans club in need of another downfield target.
"Bringing back Diggs, who had found a nice complementary role, would make sense. As for making up for Dell’s lost downfield threat, a Darius Slayton or Marquise Brown could be in play, although Houston is currently cash-strapped," Locker wrote.
The Chiefs signed Brown to a one-year deal last March, but the speedy wide out suffered a shoulder injury in preseason, knocking him out for most of 2024.
Brown was able to return in Week 16, but he wasn't able to make a huge impact for Kansas City in such limited action.
Still just 27 years old, Brown definitely has a lot to bring to the table, as he has a 1,000-yard campaign under his belt and would comprise a lethal secondary option alongside of Nico Collins.
