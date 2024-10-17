Chiefs Injury Report: Mike Danna Out, Top Wide Receiver Limited on Thursday – Cause for Concern?
The Kansas City Chiefs delivered a surprise on the team's Thursday afternoon injury report as KC prepares to face off with the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.
While defensive end Mike Danna was sidelined for the second consecutive day due to a pectoral injury — a poor sign for his chances of playing this week — the new development arrives as a challenge to the Chiefs' thinnest position group: wide receiver.
Veteran wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster was limited on Thursday due to what the team lists as a hamstring issue. He was a full participant with no injury designation on Wednesday.
While Danna's absence from the starting lineup would be a challenge for the Chiefs' defense, second-year defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah started in Danna's place in Week 4 against the Los Angeles Chargers and would be in line to step up again in San Francisco. At wide receiver, the Chiefs are nearly out of options.
Smith-Schuster was KC's top wide receiver against the New Orleans Saints in Week 5 before the team's bye week, with rookie Xavier Worthy and veteran Justin Watson as the only other two receivers to take significant offensive snaps. If Smith-Schuster can't go against the 49ers, Skyy Moore or Mecole Hardman would have to take a significantly larger role unless the Chiefs elect to execute a practice squad elevation for Justyn Ross or Nikko Remigio.
A one-day "limited" designation certainly doesn't mean Smith-Schuster won't go in San Francisco, but for a player with a long-standing injury history, any appearance on the injury report is cause for concern. However, it's worth remembering that a player can be "limited" if they take one snap in practice, one snap fewer than their typical workload, or anything in between. If further details regarding Smith-Schuster's injury are reported on Thursday, this story will be updated.
On Wednesday, quarterback Patrick Mahomes discussed what makes Smith-Schuster such an important weapon in this iteration of the Chiefs' offense.
"I think he just does a good job of knowing where to be at, knowing the full concept of the offense, getting himself open in man-to-man coverage and then just doing whatever it takes to be good," Mahomes said. "I mean, he’ll block, he’ll catch the ball, he’ll run routes [to] get other guys open. Just a true team player and then when his number gets called, he goes out there and makes the play and that’s what it takes to be great in this league."