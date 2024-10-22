Chiefs Make Flurry of Roster Moves, Bolster Cornerback and Wide Receiver Positions
Due to several injuries hitting the team as of late, the Kansas City Chiefs are continuing to shuffle their roster as Week 8's game against the Las Vegas Raiders approaches.
Per a Tuesday afternoon announcement from the team on X, Kansas City is responding to wideout JuJu Smith-Schuster and cornerback Jaylen Watson's injuries by adding depth at both spots. On the receiver end, old friend and former 2021 NFL Draft pick Cornell Powell is back on the practice squad. On the other side of the ball, Watson is officially going on injured reserve with a fractured ankle and Keith Taylor is promoted from the practice squad to take his place via an active roster contract.
Additionally, the Chiefs announced the signing of quarterback Chris Oladokun to the practice squad. That's a corresponding move to Bailey Zappe joining the Cleveland Browns' active roster after being poached earlier on Tuesday.
Powell, like Oladokun, has years of experience in the system and is a wise pickup by general manager Brett Veach given the team's current circumstances. Smith-Schuster battled a hamstring injury throughout last week and early in Sunday's win over the San Francisco 49ers, the veteran receiver saw the same ailment flare up.
Head coach Andy Reid shared on Monday that he'll miss the Raiders game, meaning an elevation from the practice squad is likely coming for one or more of Powell, Montrell Washington, Nikko Remigio or Justyn Ross. Powell broke out in his three preseason games earlier this year, hauling in six passes for 104 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
Joshua Brisco of Kansas City Chiefs On SI explained how the reigning Super Bowl champs' latest moves could impact the team moving forward.
"If there's a silver lining of all of this shuffling — a flurry of moves the Chiefs would have preferred not to make — it's at least positive that Smith-Schuster didn't follow Watson straight to injured reserve," Brisco said. "Powell's return to the practice squad is the bare minimum for a team that frequently angles to keep familiar faces in the offense, but with Smith-Schuster already ruled out for Week 8, I'm expecting Ross or Remigio to get the call-up against the Las Vegas Raiders. Powell now becomes the fourth receiver on the practice squad with Washington rounding out the group.
"On the other side of the ball, Taylor made a case for a roster spot during training camp and has spent the season on KC's practice squad, giving him a chance to become comfortable in Steve Spagnuolo's defense. Still, I expect that the Chiefs will give players like Nazeeh Johnson, Joshua Williams and Chris Rolland-Wallace the first crack at significant defensive workloads."