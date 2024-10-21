NFL Insider Reveals Which Wide Receiver Chiefs Would Trade for 'In a Perfect World'
The Kansas City Chiefs made a strong effort to bolster their wide receiver room ahead of the 2024 NFL season, but with Rashee Rice and Marquise "Hollywood" Brown on the injured reserve list and with JuJu Smith-Schuster already ruled out for at least Week 8, KC's injury-ravaged wide receiver depth chart is looking thinner than ever.
With a bit of time to act ahead of the NFL's trade deadline on November 5, could Kansas City make a move for a wide receiver for the back half of the '24 season?
During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Adam Schefter of ESPN laid out his understanding of how the Chiefs are approaching the wide receiver market ahead of the NFL's trade deadline.
"I think that they're going to be checking around and asking about wide receivers," Schefter said. "But here's the thing, we could bring up some of these other wide receivers, but they like to get people who know that system, generally speaking, who Mahomes is comfortable working with, and we're seeing Josh Allen getting to know Amari Cooper right now, we know Aaron [Rodgers] knows Davante Adams, so everybody's different. I think, in a perfect world, it's somebody like a Demarcus Robinson that knows the system and knows the quarterback that would fit there that could provide some help. They still could use a little bit of help at the wide receiver position, it wouldn't be a surprise if they made a move. I don't know that it's going to be some big, splashy move. They'll look into everything, of course, but I think it's more likely that it'll be a less-heralded, more inexpensive, less-draft-capital player that they would be getting than some of the big-name guys."
With that being said, Schefter did go on to mention one well-known veteran who has never played for Reid or with Mahomes.
"DeAndre Hopkins, like if Tennessee keeps losing, it would make a whole lot of sense to move on from him if they can get something back for him," Schefter said.
Is Demarcus Robinson the Chiefs' target in "a perfect world?"
Personally, I'd argue that Schefter overstated one part of his assessment and understated another.
I'm not sure I'm willing to concede that the 30-year-old Robinson, who hasn't been a Chief since 2021, is the solution in "a perfect world." He could be a pragmatic, productive, responsible addition, but not exactly a one-man solution to the Chiefs' WR woes.
Even with the utmost generosity and noting that Schefter said "somebody like a Demarcus Robinson," there simply isn't anyone else like Robinson on the market. Last season, that familiar face was Mecole Hardman. This summer, it was Smith-Schuster. In September, it was tight end Jody Fortson. If the Chiefs are hellbent on adding a receiver who has caught passes from Mahomes, is likely available for trade offers, and projects to be an improvement on the current group, Robinson is the player who fits that profile.
On the other hand, Schefter really undersells the fact that the Chiefs "could use a little bit of help" at wide receiver. Justin Watson has taken 239 offensive snaps this year and has nine targets. Skyy Moore has now taken 49 snaps and has three targets for zero catches. They were the Chiefs' No. 1 and No. 3 wide receivers by snaps taken on Sunday. The Chiefs' don't just need "a little bit of help." They need a wide receiver who can earn targets and create separation. Perhaps Robinson can be that solution, but if Schefter's tone is a reflection of the conversations being had in the Chiefs' front office, there may not be much internal urgency to make a meaningful move.