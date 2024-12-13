Chiefs Open Practice Window for Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown
The Kansas City Chiefs are one major step closer to the return of a long-awaited reinforcement.
Wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown was the Chiefs' most noteworthy newcomer after signing a one-year deal to join KC in free agency, but Brown suffered a sternoclavicular injury on the first offensive snap of the Chiefs' preseason. After a short absence was originally expected, Brown's injury did not heal as the team had hoped, leading to surgery and a long stint on the injured reserve list. Now, the Chiefs are opening Brown's 21-day practice window, beginning his ramp-up period as he eyes his return to the field.
On Thursday night, Brown was reportedly medically cleared to return to practice. On Friday, the Chiefs announced that Brown's 21-day practice window has officially opened, along with the official start of the ramp-up period for kicker Harrison Butker.
On Wednesday, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid was asked how far Brown may be from returning to the practice field.
"He's getting close," Reid said. "I mean, he's champing at the bit to get back out there, but he's got to visit with the doctors and make sure that he gets clearance there. But I think I'd probably say he's getting close. I can't give you a date, I don't know a date on it, but he says he feels great."
On Thursday, Chiefs pass game coordinator Joe Bleymaier discussed the unique nature of Brown's return and how he expects him to rejoin the offense so late in the year.
"As the person, we're excited to get Hollywood back whenever he's ready, just because his personality is so infectious," Bleymaier said. "He's fun to be around, he's a competitor. We can't wait to have him back [and] join the group. The football side of stuff, he's built that, those reps, that camaraderie with Pat and the other receivers. He's been here, he's done it, and he's done it in his past. He just hasn't done it in a game yet this year, which is strange, but he wouldn't be coming back if he wasn't 100% and ready to roll. So, when he is back, I expect him — just like riding a bike, hop back in where he left off. I know that might be asking a lot, but the way that he came in and the way he was progressing, maybe it's just the optimism, but you hope that he's just right there. And, I mean, he's done it. We've seen him do it. Now, it's just a matter of going out there and doing it."
With Rashee Rice, Mecole Hardman and Skyy Moore all on IR, the Chiefs currently have five wide receivers on the active roster: DeAndre Hopkins, Xavier Worthy, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Justin Watson and Nikko Remigio.