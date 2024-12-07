Chiefs Place WR Mecole Hardman on IR, Make Flurry of Roster Moves Ahead of Game vs. Chargers
The Kansas City Chiefs have suffered another serious injury ahead of their divisional showdown with the Los Angeles Chargers, as wide receiver Mecole Hardman has been placed on the injured reserve list due to a knee injury suffered before Friday's practice.
On Friday, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said that Hardman's "knee locked up on him" and that the team was still evaluating the injury as Reid spoke to the media. Reid said Hardman's injury occurred "right after our meeting, so before we got on the field, so we'll just see where he's at with that."
Hardman is now the fourth Chiefs wide receiver on IR, joining Rashee Rice, Marquise "Hollywood" Brown and Skyy Moore. As of the publishing of this story, the specific details of Hardman's injury have not been announced or reported. Hardman will be out for a minimum of four games, with a season-ending injury remaining a possibility.
Hardman's offensive workload had been diminished in recent weeks, but the veteran had played 115 offensive snaps (13.8%) and 73 special teams snaps (23.8%) in 2024, leaving the Chiefs shorthanded in an ever-thinning group.
In a corresponding move, the Chiefs signed practice squad wide receiver Nikko Remigio to the active roster. This will likely bring Remigio's first game day activation since signing with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent following the 2023 NFL Draft. His active roster signing (as opposed to a standard elevation) indicates that he'll be KC's long-term replacement for Hardman, however long Hardman is sidelined.
Remigio earned preseason praise from Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy during training camp, but Remigio ultimately landed on KC's practice squad after missing the initial 53-man roster.
"Nikko is a prime example of an undrafted free agent that comes in and is an absolute true professional every day in the meeting rooms, every day at practice, it's the same speed [and] it's the same mentality," Nagy said in May. "You root for guys like that. You're bringing his name up, obviously he's showing up, and you see that. Again, guys like him, they find a role as well, and they've got to make an impact on special teams. I'm rooting for him. I think he's a great kid and could be a fun story."
Remigio earned the call-up over wide receivers Justyn Ross, Montrell Washington and recently signed former New England Patriots wide receiver Tyquan Thornton.
In additional practice squad standard elevation moves to bolster KC's special teams and heavily injured tight end position, the Chiefs elevated linebacker Swayze Bozeman and tight end Baylor Cupp for Sunday night's showdown with the Chargers.