Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes Has Jarring Edge Over Tom Brady
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is chasing Tom Brady. He knows it, Brady knows it, we all know it.
Currently, Mahomes has three Super Bowl rings to his name and could add a fourth in a couple of weeks when he faces the Philadelphia Eagles.
Brady, of course, has seven, so any comparison between the two signal-callers will likely end with the checkmate that Brady has more than twice as many championships (at least right now).
However, when you compare the two NFL superstars through the first 112 games of their careers, it seems pretty clear that Mahomes has the edge.
Well, would you look at that: Mahomes has the advantage in nearly every category, and in the only three areas in which he doesn't have Brady's number, he is tied with the New England Patriots legend.
Of course, at the end of the day, you can't do all-time comparisons like this.
The fact of the matter is that Brady didn't win three titles; he won seven. He also did not log only two Super Bowl MVPs; he collected five.
So, yes: Mahomes may be on pace to pass Brady as the best quarterback who ever lived, but until he actually gets to that point, this is all just fun conjecture.
Is there a possibility that Mahomes ultimately usurps Brady when it's all said and done? Absolutely, but it's going to be a long, difficult road.
Remember: Brady himself once went a decade between Super Bowl titles. He won three between the 2001-02 and 2004-05 campaigns and did not win another one until February 2015. He then proceeded to tack on three more after that, one of which came with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
There is definitely a chance that Mahomes will go through a lull at some point. Travis Kelce is probably not going to be around too much longer, and you have to figure that Andy Reid will call it quits relatively soon, too.
There are a lot of variables at play here, so you can't just line up their numbers through a certain stage of their careers and say, "This is why Mahomes is better."
Mahomes has a long way to go, but there is no question that he is on his way there.