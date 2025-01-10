Chiefs Place Defensive Tackle on Injured Reserve
The Kansas City Chiefs made a surprising roster move on Friday, placing defensive tackle Marlon Tuipulotu on injured reserve, ending his season just before the playoffs begin.
Tuipulotu, a sixth-round pick in 2021, spent the season with the Chiefs after signing to the practice squad in August before moving to the active roster in September. The 25-year-old defensive tackle was a healthy scratch throughout the vast majority of the season but received playing time in the absence of defensive tackle Chris Jones through the final two weeks of the regular season.
After playing 13 snaps alongside KC's starters on Christmas Day against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Tuipulotu took 48 snaps (65%) with backups in Week 18 and recorded four tackles.
With the well-rested Jones set to return for the playoffs, Tuipulotu was unlikely to receive playing time down the stretch, clearly slotted in behind Jones, Tershawn Wharton, Mike Pennel and Derrick Nnadi on the interior, in addition to Kansas City's versatile edge rushers who can also move inside.
Tuipulotu was not given an injury designation when head coach Andy Reid addressed the media shortly before Tuipulotu's move to IR was announced.
While the Chiefs did not announce a corresponding move, Tuipulotu's absence vacates a potential 53-man roster spot for cornerback Jaylen Watson, who is in the midst of his 21-day ramp-up practice window as he returns from IR. If Watson is ready to be activated with a spot now available, the Chiefs' lone adjustment could be to choose another active roster player to be a healthy scratch in the divisional round.