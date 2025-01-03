Report: Chiefs Designating CB Jaylen Watson to Return from IR, Opening Practice Window
For several weeks, the Kansas City Chiefs have attempted to figure out who their second-best starting cornerback is opposite Trent McDuffie in the secondary. If things fall into place correctly for the reigning Super Bowl champions, they might just get the original top option back for a potential championship run.
Per a Friday morning report from Jordan Schultz of FOX Sports, Kansas City is designating cornerback Jaylen Watson to return from injured reserve.
"Breaking: The #Chiefs are designating CB Jaylen Watson to return from IR, and he will practice today, sources tell @NFLonFOX," Schultz's tweet began. "This is a huge boost for Kansas City, who has been without Watson since late October due to a broken fibula. He and Trent McDuffie are one of the best CB duos in the league and KC could now have him back just in time for the postseason."
This news comes more than two months removed from Watson suffering a broken fibula in Week 7 against the San Francisco 49ers. Earlier this week, head coach Andy Reid said Watson "potentially" could get his 21-day practice observation window opened but went on to say that would be "stretching it" as far as expectations are concerned.
With Watson working his way back from injury, Joshua Brisco of Kansas City Chiefs On SI broke down what his possible return could mean for Steve Spagnuolo's defense.
"This is a massive and genuinely surprising development for the Chiefs," Brisco said. "With Reid’s recent public pessimism in mind, Watson’s path to return may still have a few major hurdles, but any attempt to get KC’s second-best cornerback on the field for the playoffs is a worthy cause. Even as the Chiefs’ depth corners (Joshua Williams, Nazeeh Johnson, Christian Roland-Wallace) have strung together better performances in recent weeks, Watson’s early-season efforts have been unmatched. A McDuffie-Watson pairing in the starting lineup would be an enormous boon to the Chiefs’ three-peat campaign."
Prior to getting injured, Watson had played 91% of available snaps on defense. In six games, the former seventh-round pick logged 32 tackles and six passes broken up with a career-best 74.2 Pro Football Focus coverage grade. If he comes back and is even remotely the same level of player – both are uncertainties still – then the rich will get richer for the most important stretch of the year.