Chiefs Place Eric Fisher, Willie Gay On Injured Reserve

The Kansas City Chiefs have made several roster moves ahead of the Super Bowl.
The Kansas City Chiefs have made several roster moves ahead of Super Bowl LV against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The team placed left tackle Eric Fisher and linebacker Willie Gay Jr. on injured reserve. In a counter move, Kansas City called up wide receiver Marcus Kemp and quarterback Matt Moore from the practice squad via standard elevation.

Fisher suffered an Achilles injury late in the Chiefs AFC Championship game against the Buffalo Bills.

Arrowhead Report's Joshua Brisco broke down the initial report of Fisher's injury and what the possible offensive line configuration could be.

Now, the Chiefs are heading to the Super Bowl, where they are likely to have a starting offensive line (from left to right) of Mike Remmers, Nick Allegretti, Reiter, Stefan Wisniewski and Wylie. Only Reiter will finish the season where he began it, and the Chiefs will be starting their third and fourth (if not third and fifth, if Niang had not opted out) options at the tackles across from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' pass rush next Sunday.

Fisher will likely be headed to injured reserve with his Achilles injury, Osemele suffered tendon tears in both knees in the Chiefs' loss to the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 5, Schwartz made his final brief appearance of the season against the Bills in Week 6 as he battled a back injury, Wylie will likely kick out to right tackle leaving Wisniewski (who returned to the Chiefs mid-season after signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers last offseason) to step in at right guard, and Remmers will move from right tackle to the left side.

Gay suffered a torn meniscus while recovering from an ankle injury that held him out for Kansas City's last two games. According to reports, Gay had surgery on his knee and is expected to make a full recovery in time for the start of the 2021 season.

In addition to that, the Chiefs activated tight end Deon Yelder from the injured reserve and brought up linebacker Chris Lammons from the practice squad.

Jan 19, 2020; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tackle Eric Fisher (72) against the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
