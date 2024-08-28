Chiefs Sign Bailey Zappe: Why is Kansas City Adding a New Quarterback?
The Kansas City Chiefs added at a surprising position on Wednesday, signing former New England Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe to the team's practice squad, according to multiple reports.
The Chiefs carried four quarterbacks throughout the offseason: Patrick Mahomes, Carson Wentz, Chris Oladokun and Ian Book. KC waived Oladokun and Book as the team trimmed to its initial 53-man roster, and neither had a particularly impressive preseason. Zappe, 25, has eight starts and 10 NFL appearances from his first two seasons of action after being a fourth-round pick in 2022. The Patriots selected Zappe one year after spending the No. 15 overall pick on quarterback Mac Jones. This offseason, New England overhauled their quarterback room, paving the way for the team to move on from Zappe.
Evan Lazar of Patriots.com broke down Zappe's tenure and correctly predicted that he'd look for another opportunity outside of New England.
"The Patriots made the inevitable decision to cut their quarterback room down to three by releasing third-year QB Bailey Zappe," Lazar wrote. "Zappe started eight games in his first two seasons, posting a decent record of 4-4. However, his career QBR was just 29.9, with most viewing Zappe as a capable but limited backup. With that being his ceiling, it was difficult to envision a role for Zappe in New England following the 2024 NFL Draft, where the Patriots selected Maye (No. 3 overall) and Milton (sixth round)."
For the Chiefs, there's obviously no question about the present and future at the top of the depth chart, but Wentz is in KC on a one-year deal. If he needs to see the field in 2024 and shows the NFL that he still has starting potential, Wentz could be one-and-done with the Chiefs. Even if KC does bring Oladokun back to the practice squad this season, Zappe projects as an intriguing longer-term backup behind Mahomes.