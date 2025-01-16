Chiefs vs. Texans Injury Report: Final Designations Ahead of Divisional Round Showdown
As the divisional round of the NFL playoffs approaches, the Kansas City Chiefs are as healthy as they have been in quite some time.
The Chiefs have released their official injury designations for Saturday's showdown with the Houston Texans, and Kansas City has a long list of good news.
Thursday's most major development is the continued practice and pending activation of cornerback Jaylen Watson, who appears set to return to the 53-man roster after suffering a fractured ankle that threatened his season in Week 7. Watson is officially questionable to play on Saturday, but all signs point to Watson's return coming against Houston.
Kansas City's only negative comes from one returning pass catcher who may not be quite ready to play against the Texans.
Wide receiver Mecole Hardman (knee) was ruled doubtful on Thursday and appears unlikely to be activated to the 53-man roster ahead of the divisional round. He and Watson are the only players on the injury report who have a game designation, with Watson in line to start while Hardman may now eye a potential return in the AFC championship game.
Throughout the week, Kansas City had a long list of other players on the injury report who were full participants in every day of practice. That entire group has no injury designation for Saturday's game.
Patrick Mahomes (ankle), Trent McDuffie (knee), Isiah Pacheco (rib), Chamarri Conner (shoulder), D.J. Humphries (hamstring), Nikko Remigio (wrist), Carson Steele (hip) and Jawaan Taylor (knee) are all clear to suit up in the divisional round.
Meanwhile, Texans running back Joe Mixon (ankle) did not practice on Thursday, creating cause for concern in Houston's offense. Mixon is officially questionable for Saturday's game, as is Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair (knee), wide receiver Robert Woods (hip) and tight end Teagan Quitoriano (calf - IR).