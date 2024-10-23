DeAndre Hopkins Official Trade Terms: What Did Chiefs Give Up for New Wide Receiver?
The Kansas City Chiefs have reportedly agreed to terms to acquire Tennessee Titans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins as KC retools its injury-riddled wide receiver room. Despite the fact that the trade wasn't official enough for head coach Andy Reid to address it on Wednesday, reporters have now revealed the exact details of what Kansas City is sending to Tennessee in exchange for the three-time All-Pro wide receiver.
Ian Rapoport of NFL Media shared the details of what Kansas City gave up for Hopkins.
"[The] Titans get a fifth-round pick that elevates to a fourth rounder if KC makes the Super Bowl and Hopkins plays 60% of the snaps," Rapoport posted on Twitter/X.
The Titans will also absorb $2.5 million of Hopkins's 2024 salary in order to lessen the salary burden for the Chiefs, according to Rapoport.
Did the Chiefs get good value in the DeAndre Hopkins trade?
The exact conditions of the potential elevation from a fifth-round pick to a fourth-round pick should assuage any fears Chiefs fans may have had about the price tag for the 32-year-old wide receiver. The key word from Rapoport's details? "And."
If the Chiefs return to the Super Bowl for the third consecutive season and if Hopkins plays 60% of the snaps as a Chief, Kansas City would send a fourth-round pick to the Titans.
First, there's no guarantee that Hopkins will take on a 60% workload, though that's certainly a fair bar for him to clear. To this point in the season, only rookie Xavier Worthy (63%) and veteran Justin Watson (58%) have taken around 60% of the offensive snaps at the wide receiver position. Without Rashee Rice and Marquise "Hollywood" Brown, the snaps are there for the taking.
Second, that potential fourth-round pick would be among the latest fourth-rounders possible. Win or lose, KC's fourth-round pick would be one of the final two non-compensatory picks in the fourth round, since the Chiefs would have to get to the Super Bowl for that escalation to take place.
Third, it protects the Chiefs from injury concerns that Hopkins has already battled this season. If Hopkins can't hit the 60% mark, Super Bowl appearance or not, the Chiefs simply lose a late-fifth-round pick for the gamble. Considering the state of the wide receiver room and the upside of adding Hopkins, that's a fair price for a smart risk. If Hopkins takes over as KC's de facto No. 1 wide receiver and leads KC back to the Super Bowl, no one in the Chiefs' front office will be disappointed to send a fourth-rounder to the Titans in exchange for a much-improved chance to three-peat.