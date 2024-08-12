Chiefs Get Good News on Returning Defensive Starters, One Surprise Absence
The Kansas City Chiefs are back at training camp after just one off day following Saturday's preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Though Monday's practice is non-padded, it may also be the best day of injury news the Chiefs have had all camp.
Safety Justin Reid came down the hill with his helmet on Monday, making his first appearance on the field during this year's training camp. Reid was placed on the non-football injury list when he arrived at Missouri Western State University due to a quad injury he suffered before reporting to camp. Reid's presence at practice implies he has left the NFI list.
Another defensive staple, linebacker Nick Bolton, returned to practice with his helmet and "a heavy elbow brace" according to Marleah Campbell of KCTV5. Monday marks Bolton's first return to the field since suffering an elbow injury on July 31.
Wide receiver Kadarius Toney returned after being sidelined for portions of the most recent leg of camp, marking his second attempted return since also being injured on July 31.
The Chiefs' absences on Monday provide some cause for concern, but on a light day of practice following the team's first preseason game, some of Monday's hold-outs could be precautionary. Still, one name was a surprising addition to the list of absences.
Defensive tackle Chris Jones (shoulder), offensive tackle Wanya Morris (knee) and wide receiver Jaaron Hayek (hamstring) are present but not practicing on Monday, according to Matt Derrick of Chiefs Digest. Derrick noted that he hadn't spotted safety Bryan Cook, running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire, offensive lineman McKade Mettauer or wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown. Brown and Mettauer were both injured during Saturday's preseason opener.
"As far as the injuries go, Hollywood Brown has that same thing that Tyreek [Hill] had down here, actually," Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said after the game in Jacksonville. "Sternoclavicular post dislocation. They've taken him to the hospital. They'll check him out, and they're working on that as we speak."
Update: After practice, Reid explained why Cook was surprisingly absent from Monday's practice.
"Personal matters," Reid said. "Baby on the way."
Defensive ends Charles Omenihu (PUP) and B.J. Thompson (NFI) remain sidelined.