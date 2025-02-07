Is Super Bowl LIX Curtain Call for Travis Kelce?
The rumors have speculated around the retirement of tight end Travis Kelce following whatever outcome Super Bowl LIX has, but recently, Kelce himself put those rumors to rest. The Chiefs legend believes he still has more in the tank, even if the Chiefs end their season on another high note.
"I want to play as long as I can play. I don’t know if that’s three years or what the count is. I would say, according to my health, I have a good routine set for myself. I try to keep myself out of certain situations on the field,” Kelce said.
Speculation surrounding Kelce and his Super Bowl post game have been the talk of the town, with several fans predicting many things. Things such as proposing to girlfriend Taylor Swift, telling the world it is time to hang up the cleats, or just staying mute.
Those options still are in play, but the option of retirement, at least coming from word of mouth, is not on the table. Kelce has played 11 seasons in the NFL, while recording impressive career stats along the way.
Playing in 174 regular season games, earning 1,004 receptions that went for 12,151 receiving yards, Kelce has penciled his name next to the all time great tight ends the NFL has to offer. While age is starting to catch up to him, his love for football and continuous memory making moments keep him going.
"I've got a full heart of football left in me,'' Kelce said. "I really love this game and I think throughout the year it can get pretty tough. But it's moments like these, the playoffs, these memories that I'll have with the teammates and coaches that I go to war with ... wanting to keep that legacy or keep finding new ways to create those memories I think will, I don't know, just keep fueling me and my love for football.''
Kelce will look to add to his playoff numbers over his career, especially the success he has had in the Super Bowl alongside Patrick Mahomes. If the Chiefs are unable to achieve greatness this Sunday, there still shouldn't be any doubts of the dynasty run Kansas City has gone on.