Chiefs Can Get Defensive Weapon in 1st-Round Of the 2025 NFL Draft
The Kansas City will now look to turn the page after their massive Super Bowl LIX loss. The Chiefs are now in off-season mode and the first thing up will be free agency in March.
The Chiefs have a lot of key free agents on both sides of the ball. They will need to look at what players help the team next season and what players they need to bring in next season to improve.
The Chiefs have a lot of holes to fill. On the offense side, they will need to start with the offensive line. That was the biggest problem last season; if they do not address it, they will have the same result as last season.
One place they can find more talent is the 2025 NFL Draft. Yes, the Chiefs need to fix the roster up a little bit but it does not all have to come in free agency. They can rely on their football scouts and front office to pick the right talent in the upcoming draft.
The Chiefs defense was one of the best in the National Football League last season. They have some holes that will possibly have to be filled after free agency. Some key players will hit the market and the Chiefs will likely let them walk.
One target they can go after is Texas defensive back Jahdae Barron. Barron is projected to be a first-round pick. He had his best season for the Longhorns last season and is seen as an NFL ready talent. He will fit right in with defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo and his defense.
"Big nickelback was in the right place at the right time throughout his impressive 2024 season. Barron played smothering coverage underneath, fueled by route recognition, footwork and play strength," said NFL analyst Lance Zierlein.
"His instincts allow him to pounce on catch points or tackle pass catchers immediately from zone. However, he lacks recovery speed deep and can be a little too grabby at the top of the route in man."
"Tackle technique in run support is a shade inconsistent but looks easily correctable. The size and tape work in his favor as a physical nickel who can be an early contributor and future starter, with the potential to cross-train as a safety."
