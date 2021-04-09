LOOK: Kansas City Chiefs 2021 NFL Draft Hat Released with Mixed Reactions

GM ReportPodcastsNewsGamedayDraftSI.com
Search

Kansas City Chiefs 2021 NFL Draft Hat Released with Mixed Reactions

The NFL has released NFL Draft caps for all 32 teams, and the Kansas City Chiefs' hat has drawn mixed results throughout Chiefs Kingdom so far.
Author:
Publish date:

The NFL has released NFL Draft caps for all 32 teams, and the Kansas City Chiefs' hat has drawn mixed results throughout Chiefs Kingdom so far.

In a major change from years past, the 2021 NFL Draft caps have a vented back in a trucker-style fashion, and there are both fitted and snapback variants available for purchase.

Chiefs 2021 NFL Draft Cap

After a relatively subtle neon-lights-inspired design in 2020 that I personally don't think I've ever seen anyone wearing out-and-about, I don't mind the more casual direction the NFL has gone for their 2021 design. At the very least, it's an enormous upgrade over the mess they were stuck with in 2019.

Of course, the internet is divided on the new design and several people have mentioned that the Chiefs' cap reminds them of a particular fast-food chain.

Don't think it came from a Wendy's break room? Fair enough. Does it have a passing resemblance to a hat you may have seen at a gas station somewhere in Chiefs Kingdom?

Fast food or truck-stop comparisons notwithstanding, I like the trucker-style fit and the Kansas City-centric shield on the front, even if it's not exactly an instant classic.

Ultimately, the players who don the Chiefs' 2021 NFL Draft cap will be much more important to the franchise's future than the hat itself. For our latest predictions of who those players may be, check out our latest seven-round Kansas City Chiefs mock draft and go check out Jordan Foote's incredible 100 Players in 100 Days Kansas City Chiefs Draft Guide series where Foote breaks down potential future Chiefs every day until Draft Day!

Read More: Arrowhead Report's 100 Players in 100 Days: A Kansas City Chiefs Draft Guide

May 23, 2019; Cleveland, OH, USA; Signage for the 2012 NFL Draft during a press conference in Public Square to announce Cleveland as the host of the 2021 NFL draft. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
News

LOOK: Kansas City Chiefs 2021 NFL Draft Hat Released with Mixed Reactions

Aug 17, 2019; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (left) and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (right) talk on the field before playing at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
News

Andy Reid Texted JuJu Smith-Schuster Lombardi Pictures, and it Almost Worked

Jan 3, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) throws a pass against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Checking in on the Chiefs' AFC West Rivals Before the NFL Draft

Purdue defensive end Kai Higgins (98) is blocked by Illinois offensive lineman Kendrick Green (53) during the first quarter of a NCAA football game, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette. Cfb Purdue Vs Illinois
Draft

Kendrick Green's Athleticism Makes Him a Worthy Investment for the Chiefs

mock draft 9.0
Draft

Kansas City Chiefs Seven-Round Mock Draft 9.0

Jan 11, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Justin Hilliard (47) against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the 2021 CFP National Championship Game. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Draft

Ohio State's Justin Hilliard Would Be Solid Depth for the Chiefs at Linebacker

Nov 2, 2019; College Park, MD, USA; Michigan Wolverines offensive lineman Jalen Mayfield (73) blocks Maryland Terrapins linebacker Shaq Smith (5) during the first half at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
Podcasts

Does Arm Length Really Matter for NFL Offensive Tackles?

Oct 12, 2019; West Lafayette, IN, USA; Purdue Boilermakers defensive end Derrick barnes (55) pressures Maryland Terrapins quarterback Tyrell Pigrome (3) in the first half at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas J. Russo-USA TODAY Sports
Draft

Derrick Barnes Could Be a Short- and Long-Term Linebacker Fix for the Chiefs