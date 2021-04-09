LOOK: Kansas City Chiefs 2021 NFL Draft Hat Released with Mixed Reactions

The NFL has released NFL Draft caps for all 32 teams, and the Kansas City Chiefs' hat has drawn mixed results throughout Chiefs Kingdom so far.

In a major change from years past, the 2021 NFL Draft caps have a vented back in a trucker-style fashion, and there are both fitted and snapback variants available for purchase.

After a relatively subtle neon-lights-inspired design in 2020 that I personally don't think I've ever seen anyone wearing out-and-about, I don't mind the more casual direction the NFL has gone for their 2021 design. At the very least, it's an enormous upgrade over the mess they were stuck with in 2019.

Of course, the internet is divided on the new design and several people have mentioned that the Chiefs' cap reminds them of a particular fast-food chain.

Don't think it came from a Wendy's break room? Fair enough. Does it have a passing resemblance to a hat you may have seen at a gas station somewhere in Chiefs Kingdom?



Fast food or truck-stop comparisons notwithstanding, I like the trucker-style fit and the Kansas City-centric shield on the front, even if it's not exactly an instant classic.

