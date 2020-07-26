Arrowhead Report
Kansas City Chiefs Officially Sign All Six Rookies from 2020 NFL Draft Class

Joshua Brisco

The Kansas City Chiefs officially signed their six 2020 NFL Draft picks to contracts on Saturday night, getting their rookies locked in before the official start of training camp.

Announced on the team's Twitter account, fans get a first look at the six newest Chiefs, all masked-up in true 2020 style.

The official signing comes less than a week after verbal agreements were reportedly agreed to with the rookie class, which likely led to mutual comfort between the team and players to kick off COVID-19 testing as the details of the NFL's official reporting dates and training camp kickoff were still being determined.

Now, with the NFL and NFLPA agreeing to terms to continue working towards games in the Coronavirus-plagued season, the rookies are in the building and have officially put pen to paper.

The six rookies are former LSU running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (the 32nd overall pick), former Mississippi State linebacker Willie Gay Jr. (the 63rd overall pick), former TCU offensive tackle Lucas Niang (the 96th overall pick), former Lousiana Tech defensive back L'Jarius Sneed (the 138th overall pick), former Michigan defensive end Michael Danna (the 177th overall pick), and former Tulane defensive back Thakarius "BoPete" Keyes (the 237th overall pick).

Edwards-Helaire, Gay and Niang spoke to the media earlier Saturday and discussed some of the challenges of getting up to speed in an offseason impacted by COVID-19, but Edwards-Helaire showed that he's just excited to get back on a football field.

"Ultimately I’m just really happy to be here," Edwards-Helaire said. "This is my happy place. I’ve been doing this – I’ve only been on the Earth for 21 years and I’ve been playing football ever since I was five, so this is what I do. I can’t wait, everything, the setup, everything about everything here is perfect for me and I can’t wait.”

