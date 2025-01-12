Houston Texans Punch Back At Critics in Dominant Wild Card Win
After a rough start to Saturday's contest, the Houston Texans were able to pull of the upset against the Los Angeles Chargers in the NFL Wild Card Game, 32-12.
While the offense failed to get going early on, it was head coach DeMeco Ryans' defense that led the Texans to a huge win in round one of the playoffs. As a unit, the defense held Chargers' quarterback Justin Herbert to 242 passing yards, along with forcing four interceptions.
Heading into Saturday's matchup, Herbert threw three interceptions throughout 17 games this year. But Houston's combination of an excellent pass rush and hyper-aggressive play from the secondary let to the 26-year-olds' worst performance of the season. Cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. ended the game with two interceptions, while defensive linemen Will Anderson Jr. and Mario Edwards Jr. had three of the team's four sacks on Herbert.
On top of shutting down the Chargers' aerial attack, the Texans' defense held Los Angeles to a staggering 50 rushing yards, while the special teams managed to score off a wild PAT block in the fourth quarter.
Despite not finding a groove early on, Texans' quarterback CJ Stroud flipped the switch late in the second quarter and looked like his old self for the remainder of the contest. The second-year gunslinger completed 22 of his 33 passing attempts for 282 yards and one touchdown.
Stroud received help from his trustee weapons in wideout Nico Collins and running back Joe Mixon. Collins recorded his fifth 100+ yard game this season after finishing with seven catches for 122 yards and one touchdown, while Mixon carried to load on the ground with 106 rushing yards and one touchdown.