Chiefs Injury Report: Jaylen Watson Making Progress Ahead of Wild-Card Weekend
Although the Kansas City Chiefs don't have a game on wild-card weekend, the reigning Super Bowl champions are still spending some time trying to stay sharp for the divisional round.
After a handful of days off, players got back out on the practice field on Friday to get their competitive juices flowing. Head coach Andy Reid provided an update on where the Chiefs are from an injury standpoint, and it's mostly good news as the weekend approaches.
Jaylen Watson progressing in attempted return from injured reserve
One of the better players in the Kansas City secondary continues to track for a potential return in time for the playoffs. Months removed from an ankle ailment suffered against the San Francisco 49ers, cornerback Jaylen Watson remains designated to return from the injured reserve list. Reid said the third-year man had "really done well" in his first day back at practice last Friday, setting a positive tone entering the bye.
While Watson has yet to get activated back to the roster, getting some work in again during Friday's practice is a positive mark. Reid provided a fresh Watson update this week, and things still look good for the former seventh-round pick.
"He worked last week," Reid said. "He came out of those workouts and felt good. He worked hard today. We did a lot of one-on-one stuff today, so ones versus ones. He was able to get in there and work that, and he looked good from what I've seen. I haven't gone back and looked at the tape yet, but it looked like he was moving around pretty good."
Chris Jones, Isiah Pacheco and others all practice on Friday
The good news continues for the rest of the Chiefs roster. Defensive tackle Chris Jones (calf), running back Isiah Pacheco (ribs), right tackle Jawaan Taylor (knee) and defensive back Chamarri Conner (shoulder) all practiced in some capacity. This marks the return to work for Jones, who sat out of practice all of last week. He, Pacheco and Taylor didn't play in Week 18's loss to the Denver Broncos.
Conner, however, did get back in the lineup in his first game since suffering a concussion in Week 15's victory over the Cleveland Browns. The second-year safety-cornerback hybrid played 19 defensive snaps last Sunday before leaving with the aforementioned shoulder injury. Luckily for the Chiefs, it seems that he is also in a good spot to kick off the week of practice.
"Listen, they all practiced today," Reid said. "So that was a good thing, Matt (Derrick), that they were all able to get in there and bang it around a little bit. That was the big plus. They're all doing well, to answer your question. They're all doing well."