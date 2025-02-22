Chiefs Fill Glaring Need With Huge Pickup in NFL Re-Draft
The Kansas City Chiefs' flaws were exposed by the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl, and one of their biggest issues was a lack of pass protection.
Left tackle was a revolving door for the Chiefs all season long, and it manifested in the worst way possible in the biggest game of the year, showing just how badly Kansas City needs to address its offensive line heading into the offseason.
So, knowing what we know now, would the Chiefs handle the previous 2024 NFL Draft any differently? Would they select a different player if the draft happened today?
Marcus Mosher of The 33rd Team explored that possibility in a re-draft of his own. Remember: last year, Kansas City traded up to bag wide receiver Xavier Worthy at No. 28, but Mosher had Worthy going to the Jacksonville Jaguars with the 23rd overall selection in his simulation.
That left the Chiefs with really no options at wide out.
"The Kansas City Chiefs have to be thrilled with the production they received from Worthy, but he is already off the board at this spot, and there are no other receivers who make sense," Mosher wrote.
So, to counter, Mosher had Kansas City address its glaring hole at tackle by picking Alabama Crimson Tide standout JC Latham, who was originally taken by the Tennessee Titans at No. 7.
"Instead, they take an offensive tackle to help shore up the line," Mosher wrote. "Latham did not have a strong rookie season, but he has the size and power to be a dominating tackle in the run game. Pairing him with Joe Thuney for the next several years should certainly help his development."
Latham actually got off to a good start with the Titans this past season. Yes, he faded a bit during the second half, but he still managed to register a respectable pass-blocking grade of 67.8 over at Pro Football Focus. That at least put him in the top half of qualifying tackles.
The 6-foot-6, 342-pound behemoth has obvious potential, and he definitely would have been a better option than anyone the Chiefs rolled out at left tackle in 2024.
