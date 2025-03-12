Chiefs Pick Up Multiple Compensatory Draft Picks
The Kansas City Chiefs picked up two more selections in the 2025 NFL Draft on Tuesday.
With the NFL announcing 35 compensatory draft picks would be awarded to 15 teams, the Chiefs picked up two extra seventh-round picks for next month's draft. The official spot of the picks are the No. 251 and 257 selections.
The Chiefs picked up the picks after losing multiple free agents last offseason in Nick Allegretti, Willie Gay and Tommy Townsend. Now, the Chiefs are set to have eight picks when the draft kicks off next month in Wisconsin.
"Compensatory free agents are determined by a formula based on salary, playing time and postseason honors. The formula was developed by the NFL Management Council. Not every free agent lost or signed by a club is covered by this formula. Clubs that suffer a net loss of CFAs during the prior free agent signing period are eligible to receive a corresponding number of compensatory selections," the NFL said in a statement,
"In addition, a club that lost the same number of CFAs that it gained (no net loss), may be eligible to receive a selection at the end of round seven based on the value of the CFAs lost versus the value of the CFAs gained. No club may receive more than four compensatory picks in any one year. If a club qualifies for more than four compensatory picks after offsetting each CFA lost by each CFA gained of an equal or higher value, the four highest remaining selections will be awarded to the club."
With the Chiefs losing several other free agents to opposing teams so far during the legal tampering period of free agency, the Chiefs should be looking at the possibility of picking up more compensatory draft picks for the 2026 NFL Draft when those picks are awarded this time next year.
"The compensatory picks will be positioned within the third through seventh rounds based on the value of the compensatory free agents lost."
