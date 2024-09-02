Matt Nagy Explains Chiefs' Running Back Plans, Support for Clyde Edwards-Helaire with RB Placed on NFI List
On Monday morning, the Kansas City Chiefs placed running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire on the Non-Football Illness list, sidelining the fifth-year running back for at least the first four games of the NFL season. Later in the day, Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy discussed how the team is planning to support Edwards-Helaire while finding the best way to replace his on-field production as he recovers.
At training camp on August 1, Edwards-Helaire addressed his battle with post-traumatic stress disorder and cyclic vomiting syndrome. Edwards-Helaire's openness provided some context to past and future "illness" designations, as he's battled the ailments throughout his NFL career and went on to miss much of training camp and the team's final two preseason games.
When Nagy was asked about how he views Edwards-Helaire and his current battle, KC's offensive coordinator focused on the off-the-field aspects of the veteran running back's presence.
"For me, the way I look at it is just from the personal side," Nagy said. "We all have different things that we go through, and Clyde is such a special person, he's a great human being, and so I think No. 1, everybody in this building wants to make sure that Clyde is good on that side and that he's happy and enjoying everything that he does, because when he's in the building, he's phenomenal. So that's No. 1, and then the other stuff all takes care of itself, and even being with him today and seeing him, he's in a good spot. So, we want the best for him, he's a great person, and I'm sure that's what'll happen."
Asked about how the running back rotation will function in Edwards-Helaire's absence on Thursday night against the Baltimore Ravens, Nagy said there's still room for the team to figure out that answer.
"We'll see," Nagy began. "It's one of those 'next man up' mentalities that we all talk about, but that's real. I think the guys have done a great job all training camp. [Isiah] Pacheco's been phenomenal at understanding his role and these other guys as we get going, this'll be important for all of us to make sure that, whether it's running the football, protections, or in the pass game, that everyone knows, no matter who it is, that they feel really good about their assignments."
Next, Nagy was asked specifically about the Chiefs' newest addition at running back: veteran back Samaje Perine. What does the team expect from Perine early in the year?
"We're learning that ourselves right now, too," Nagy said. "I think we're learning that as we get through this. How much can he handle? What's too much? What's not enough? There's a balance. But certainly one thing that I've taken from being with him these short amount of days is that [he's] super smart, he's a true pro, he gets it, so we've just got to balance how much."
Pacheco is KC's clear-cut starter, while Perine — with a steep learning curve and very little time to familiarize himself with the Chiefs' offense — projects as the team's eventual predominant third-down back. Undrafted free agent rookie Carson Steele made the 53-man roster after an impressive offseason and preseason campaign, giving him a chance to figure into Kansas City's rotation on Thursday night.