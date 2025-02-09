NFL Hall of Famer Speaks on How Chiefs Can Stop Eagles RB Saquon Barkley
The Kansas City Chiefs will be facing off a similar opponent in Super Bowl LIX. The Chiefs will be facing off against the Philadelphia Eagles. It is a rematch of Super Bowl LVII. The Chiefs won that Super Bowl in a close battle that was a thriller. Now the Eagles are looking to get their revenge, but the Chiefs are trying to do something that has never been done before in NFL history.
One thing that is a big difference this time around in this rematch, is Eagles running back Saquon Barkley. In his first season with the Eagles Barkley has become the best running back in the National Football League. Barkley has been a workhorse for the team all season and one more big performance can see him lift a trophy with the Eagles.
Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo and his defense will have their hands full trying to stop Barkley today. But if there is one coach and team that can stop Barkley it is this Chiefs defense. Spagnuolo is one of the best defensive coaches in league history. He has proven he is capable of stopping what the other team's offense does best.
Former defensive back and NFL Hall of Fame Charles Woodson gave his thoughts on how to stop Barkley in Super Bowl LIX.
"I am having guys up in the line of scrimmage," said Woodson on The Facility. "We are five on five like basketball. Then I am going to have my linebacker straight left or right. But it is not going to be necessarily me having five guys trying to rush him and get upfield. It is going to be more of a kind of a two-gap thing, trying to muggy up the holes."
"When this dude [Barkley] gets the ball in his hands he can see it. You know what I am saying. If there is any little crease he is going to get through it. But what I am going to do is make sure I got my five guys on the line and whatever side Saquon is to that end is taking running back but I got another guy for the zone read in case Jalen [Hurts] keeps the ball. And the linebackers have to have good eyes to help out."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE