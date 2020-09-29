SI.com
Arrowhead Report
Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews Announce Pregnancy

Tucker D. Franklin

For most people, the year 2020 will not be held in very high regard but for Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and fiancee Brittany Matthews, it could be the best year of their young lives.

On social media Tuesday evening, the couple announced they were expecting their first child. The news comes after Mahomes proposed to Matthews at Arrowhead Stadium after the championship ring ceremony on Sept. 2. 

After winning the Super Bowl in February, Mahomes signed a monumental 10-year contract extension worth $503 million. 

Mahomes' year wasn't done there though, as the richest man in North American sports set out to purchase a piece of the team that shared the complex.

On July 28, Mahomes became a part-owner of the Kansas City Royals and said when the change of ownership happened it was "something he wanted to be a part of."

The 25-year-old also became the face of the NFL's social justice movement after the killing of George Floyd. 

Now just 27 days after their engagement the couple are planning for their first child.

On Sept. 2, The Kansas City Star gave a timeline of the couples' journey to where they are now.

Mahomes, 24, and Matthews started dating at Whitehouse (Texas) High School, when Mahomes was a sophomore and Matthews a junior.When their relationship began, Mahomes was still playing safety on the football team, before his stardom arrived. He would eventually become a standout on the football and basketball teams, and Matthews with the soccer team.
Matthews went on to play at the University of Texas at Tyler and later signed to play professionally in Iceland.

Congrats to Kansas City's first family from all of us at Arrowhead Report.

