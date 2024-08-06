Rashee Rice Comments on Communication with NFL, Possibility of Suspension
As the Kansas City Chiefs gear up for the 2024-25 season, there's still some uncertainty regarding whether wide receiver Rashee Rice will be in uniform for Week 1.
Following a multi-vehicle crash earlier in the offseason and an alleged assault at a Dallas nightclub in May, the former second-round pick had a busy spring for all the wrong reasons. While the latter case saw a request for charges to be dropped, the former remains a talking point in NFL circles as the football world awaits the next development.
With Kansas City's 2024 preseason debut against the Jacksonville Jaguars on the horizon, Rice spoke to the media following training camp practice on Tuesday. When asked by Sam McDowell of The Kansas City Star whether he's had "any conversations with the league at all about a potential suspension" or was "interviewed" about the situation, Rice kept his response short and (not so) sweet.
"Honestly, it's still a legal process," Rice said. "My team is handling that."
Shortly thereafter, Nate Taylor of The Athletic asked Rice if he had "any indication" whether he would be "OK to start the season" or expects a suspension to "still be a possibility for the start of the year." Yet again, Rice took the same path with his answer.
"Like I said, it's a legal process," Rice said. "My team is handling it off the field for me."
It's been a rough last several months for Rice, who enjoyed a tremendous rookie year before that. During the 2023-24 regular season, the former No. 55 overall draft selection hauled in 79 passes for 938 yards and seven touchdowns. Finishing sixth in Offensive Rookie of the Year voting, he established himself as a legitimate force for the Chiefs' offense. That continued deep into the postseason, as Rice ultimately helped Kansas City win Super Bowl LVIII.
Since then, however, things haven't been nearly as positive. During OTAs in May, quarterback Patrick Mahomes spoke about working to foster growth for Rice both on and off the field. Rice describes Mahomes as "only a call away" and a big help as a support system, also sharing that head coach Andy Reid wants him to focus on "being able to be the best person" he can be for the Chiefs in every facet.
In June, Rice commented on his offseason troubles and said all he can do is "mature and continue to grow from that." Asked by Harold Kuntz of FOX 4 on Tuesday what "continuing to evolve as a human being" looks like, the 24-year-old mentioned having good influences around him.
"Just continue to surround myself with people that I want to be like," Rice said. "Continue to surround myself with people that are going to allow me to grow."
Rice knows he now has to prove to his team, fans, and everyone else that the improvement arc continues.
"Things come with growth, and I'm going to continue to grow."