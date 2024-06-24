Arrowhead Report

Report: Chiefs to Release DL Isaiah Buggs Amid Off-Field Troubles

Following Buggs' recent arrest, Kansas City is reportedly parting ways with the veteran defensive lineman.

Jordan Foote

Detroit Lions defensive end Isaiah Buggs (96) walks off the field after recovering the fumble from Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) during the first half at Ford Field in Detroit on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023.
Detroit Lions defensive end Isaiah Buggs (96) walks off the field after recovering the fumble from Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) during the first half at Ford Field in Detroit on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK
The Kansas City Chiefs are set to make a transaction, although it's under unfortunate circumstances following some off-the-field issues.

According to a Monday morning report from Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the reigning champs have informed defensive tackle Isaiah Buggs that he's getting released.

"Isaiah Buggs’ bond was revoked after his most recent arrest and he’s currently in jail as multiple legal cases play out," Pelissero wrote on X. "Bigger issues to worry about than football, and Kansas City is moving on."

This news comes just over a week removed from Buggs being arrested for burglary and charged with domestic violence second degree. Earlier this month, the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office posted booking information for the 27-year-old and had additional information. TMZ later reported that Buggs "was accused of dragging the mother of his child down a set of stairs and injuring her before his arrest on Sunday."

In late May, it was revealed that Buggs was previously accused of animal cruelty in Tuscaloosa. He would go on to eventually turn himself in at the Tuscaloosa County Jail, with a hearing being set for June 13.

Buggs is a five-year NFL veteran who was selected in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL Draft. The former Pittsburgh Steelers and Detroit Lions lineman latched on with the Chiefs late last season, although he never appeared in a game for the club. He was inactive for the regular-season finale in Week 18 and then didn't play throughout the club's playoff run to Super Bowl LVIII.

Training camp is on the horizon next month, setting the stage for plenty of defensive line competition as the team moves forward without Buggs.

Jordan Foote

JORDAN FOOTE

Jordan Foote is the deputy editor of Arrowhead Report on SI.com, covering the Kansas City Chiefs. He also hosts the One Royal Way podcast on Kansas City Sports Network. Jordan is a Baker University alumnus, earning his degree in Mass Media. Follow him on X @footenoted. 

