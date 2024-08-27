Dallas Cowboys roster cuts: Franchise waives third-year tight end
It has been a tough few days for the Dallas Cowboys and the rest of the NFL.
On Monday, cuts began for teams around the league as organizations attempt to create their final 53-man rosters. At this point, the franchise has let go of 16 players, including third-year tight end Peyton Hendershot.
On Tuesday morning, NFL insider Tom Pelissero tweeted that the Cowboys are waiving tight end Hendershot. Hendershot appeared in 25 games for the franchise, starting in just three games.
The tight end position was always going to be Jake Ferguson's, but the battle for tight end 2 or 3 has been one that everyone has had their eyes on during training camp.
Pelissero believes that Hendershot will quickly find a suitor for his talents on the waiver wire. This cut is just another example of how each franchise will have to cut players who have talent but no longer fill the needs of their respective teams.
