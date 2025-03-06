Will Long-Time Rival Receiver Join the Chiefs?
The Kansas City Chiefs had a problem on offense last year. They were lethargic, and it led to a lot of close games as well as the worst statistical year that Patrick Mahomes has had as a starter. Coming off of their Super Bowl loss, they should do something in free agency to address it.
Luckily for them, this is a pretty stacked free agency class for wide receivers. With names like Davante Adams or potentially trading for DK Metcalf, the Chiefs have options in sprucing up their wide receiver room this off-season.
One of the names in the extensive list of receivers available is Stefon Diggs, who has a history with the Chiefs. He's most known for his time with the Minnesota Vikings or Buffalo Bills, but after spending one year with the Houston Texans, he is now on the market for his next team.
Last year, he played the least amount of games in his career due to an injury early in the season. Through eight games with the Texans, he had 496 yards and three touchdowns. Before that, though, he had a consecutive streak of six years of 1,000 yards or more.
The Chiefs will have five of their wide receivers leave in free agency, including veteran pass-catcher DeAndre Hopkins and last off-season acquisition Marquise Brown. Their projected top two receivers next season will be Xavier Worthy and Rashee Rice, both players under 25 years old.
Should the Chiefs bring in Diggs to add some experience to their wide receiver room? I think they should purely based on the storyline surrounding him leaving the Bills and finding himself on their bitter rivals, the Chiefs.
The Chiefs just suffered from an injury-ridden receiver room last season, so bringing in an aging receiver coming off an injury doesn't bode well. However, Diggs was able to show last season that he still has some gas left in the tank.
He was still able to catch defenses off guard with his quick slants and showcased in his limited playtime that he's a red zone threat. The Chiefs should look into signing him and adding a veteran to an otherwise young receiver core.
