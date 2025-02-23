Should Chiefs Target Browns Star Nick Chubb?
The Kansas City will now look to turn the page after their massive Super Bowl LIX loss. The Chiefs are now in off-season mode and the first thing up will be free agency in March.
The Chiefs have a lot of key free agents on both sides of the ball. They will need to look at what players help the team next season and what players they need to bring in next season to improve.
The Chiefs have a lot of holes to fill. On the offense side, they will need to start with the offensive line. That was the biggest problem last season; if they do not address it, they will have the same result.
We all know that the Chiefs have the best quarterback in the National Football League, Patrick Mahomes. But even Mahomes cannot overcome the Chiefs issues on the offensive side of the ball.
One way the Chiefs can help Mahomes is by getting another running back this off season. The Chiefs run game disappeared late in the season last year. Running back Isiah Pacheco is a great explosive running back but is coming off an injury.
A free agent that will make a lot of sense for the Chiefs is from the AFC North: Browns running back Nick Chubb. Chubb will be the power back that can take some workload off of Pacheco.
Chubb will be coming off an injury but has show already that he can bounce back and quick. Chubb would also be coming into a situation where he does not have to carry majority of the workload and be an everyday back.
"Nick Chubb was on a Derrick Henry-like trajectory, but his body has betrayed him in each of the last two seasons," said NFL Writer Garrett Podell.
"Chubb and Henry were the only players in the entire NFL with over 6,000 yards rushing and over 45 rushing touchdowns from 2018-2022, Chubb's first five seasons in the league."
"There was a legitimate case to argue Chubb was the league's top back entering the 2023 seasons, but that's when the injuries began to hit."
"A torn MCL in 2023 and a broken foot in 2024 have derailed his shot at remaining in the top tier of players at his position."
"However, landing with a team with an established complementary running back or with a high-end quarterback and/or offensive line, Chubb could perhaps perform like a Pro Bowl running back for another season or two as he approaches age 30."
