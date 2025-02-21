Surprising Chiefs Player That Can Have a Breakout Season in 2025
The Kansas City Chiefs will have one interesting off season. The Chiefs will have to make some moves to help improve their offense and defense. That can mean moving off some key players and looking to add players in free agency and in the 2025 NFL Draft.
On offense the biggest concern is the offensive line. But the Chiefs can also have a problem at the wide receiver position. DeAndre Hopkins and Marquise Brown are both free agents. Sky Moore can be cut to save the Chiefs some money.
We do not know what is going to happen with star tight end Travis Kelce who has been quarterback Patrick Mahomes' favorite target since Mahomes entered the league. Kelce is currently thinking about whether to retire or come back and play next season.
The good thing for the Chiefs is that rookie Xavier Worthy had a great season last year. He was the breakout player in his first year in the National Football League. Worthy is the one target who will be back next season looking to do more and become a true number-one receiver.
A player who can have a breakout season in 2025 is receiver Justyn Ross. Ross was signed as an undrafted free agent back in 2022. He was signed to the practice squad last season and was just recently signed a reversed/futures contract with the Chiefs.
Ross came out of the Clemson. He has not got the playing time in the NFL that many expected because of injuries, off the field issues, and the Chiefs receiver room being filled over the last few seasons. That all can change in 2025. If Ross can have a good off season, he can have a roll.
"Ross is a bigger target, checking in at 6'4" and 210 lbs. He can be a nice compliment to Worthy and Rice if he can find a way on the field," said sports journalist Aaliyan Mohammed of The Sporting News.
"The new deal gives him a chance to try once again and earn a spot at training camp. The Chiefs clearly see something in Ross to keep him around for another year."
If the Chiefs believe that Ross can take that leap in 2025, they can save massive money and spend it on the offensive line.
