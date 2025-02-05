Top Graded Kansas City Chiefs Players Ahead of Super Bowl LIX
The Chiefs will face a familiar opponent in the Super Bowl: the Philadelphia Eagles from the NFC East. These two met in Super Bowl 57, which was a great game and an instant classic. The Chiefs came out on top, winning by a field goal in the final seconds. If he sees the same game it is going to be a fun one to watch.
PFF graded the top Chiefs players playing in Super Bowl LIX.
2. C Creed Humphrey, Chiefs (92.3)
"Humphrey has been equally dominant for Kansas City as Mailata for Philadelphia. He was PFF’s highest-graded center during the regular season (92.8), leading the position in PFF run-blocking grade (91.1) and PFF pass-blocking grade (90.6). Humphrey was the only center to record 90.0 grades in both phases. He allowed seven pressures all season (fewest) and recorded a 92.6 PFF grade in zone blocking schemes (first).," PFF said.
Humphrey has been a key staple for the Chiefs this season. Being a reliable offensive linemen and keeping his quarterback Patrick Mahomes clean.
3. DT Chris Jones, Chiefs (90.6)
"Jones was the NFL's best pass-rushing interior lineman this season (91.0 grade), recording six sacks, 15 quarterback hits and 51 hurries. He finished second in total pressures (74), win rate (18.1%) and pressure rate (14.6%)," PFF said.
Jones is the best interior defensive player in the NFL. Jones always plays his best football when the lights are the brightness. Expect no different on Sunday against the Eagles.
8. QB Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs (86.0)
"This postseason, Mahomes ranks fourth in big-time throw rate (7.3%). He has completed seven of eight passes from the intermediate area for 182 yards and a touchdown with two big-time throws. However, pressure has hindered Mahomes. He owns the second-worst PFF grade under pressure (41.7) in these playoffs, making two big-time throws but also two turnover-worthy plays. He also has the second-best PFF passing grade when kept clean (92.6)," PFF said.
Mahomes has turned into the best quarterback in the league during the playoffs. The Chiefs go as Mahomes goes. And now Mahomes has the Chiefs one game away from making history.
10. CB Trent McDuffie, Kansas City Chiefs (83.4)
"McDuffie graded out as the second-best cornerback during the regular season (83.1). He ranked fifth in PFF coverage grade (80.6) after allowing 51 catches for 499 yards and five touchdowns. He forced nine incompletions at an 11% rate, broke up five passes and tallied two interceptions. McDuffie particularly excelled in zone coverage (85.5 PFF grade)," PFF said.
McDuffie will be a key player on defense for the Chiefs on Sunday. McDuffie will have the tough challenge of defending Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown. McDuffie has shined under defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo.
The Eagles had six players on the list. Tackle Jordan Mailata (1), wide receiver A.J. Brown (4), linebacker Zack Baun (5), tackle Lane Johnson (6), running back Saquon Barkley (7) and guard Landon Dickerson (9).