Travis Kelce Pausing 'New Heights' Podcast for Chiefs Training Camp, 'Focusing on Football'
The start of Kansas City Chiefs training camp is just around the corner, and Travis Kelce isn't packing a microphone when he heads to St. Joseph, Missouri.
On this week's episode of "New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce," Jason Kelce announced that the duo is taking a hiatus while Travis returns to football.
"It’s the end of season two, which I don’t even know what seasons mean, we just do this show," Jason began. "All that means to us is we’ve got a nice couple of months off from podcasting because, I guess, in three weeks' time, Travis will be in the middle of training camp."
"And let me tell you, not enough time to do a podcast, especially the best podcast in the world," Jason continued. "He's gonna be busy focusing on football, getting in shape for this upcoming season. So we're gonna be off for about two months."
"I'm down to pick it up once we're done with training camp," Travis added.
"I think we're going to start this up once Travis gets out of training camp," Jason clarified, noting that the show would likely return at the end of August.
The show took a similar break in 2023, with the end of season one coming on July 26, 2023, and the start of season two beginning on August 31, 2023. Last year, however, both brothers were preparing for the NFL season. This year, with Jason officially retired from the NFL, only Travis will be suiting up this summer.
Both Kelce brothers have spent plenty of time in the spotlight this offseason, with Travis recently making waves by joining Taylor Swift on stage during one of her London shows on The Eras Tour.
Travis signed a reworked two-year contract with the Chiefs this offseason, potentially pointing to a two-season runway for what could be the last act of Kelce's NFL career. He isn't talking about retirement yet, though. When asked about his workload in 2024 and potentially limiting the impact on his body in his age-35 season, Kelce said he's looking forward to another year of full action.
"Wear and tear me, baby," Kelce said. "I'm ready for it, man. Put the load on me."