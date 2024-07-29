Watch: Chiefs Debut Quadruple-Pass in Training Camp Highlight
The Kansas City Chiefs tested some trickery during Monday's training camp practice, debuting a quadruple pass from Patrick Mahomes to Kadarius Toney, back to Mahomes, back to Toney, to a wide-open Xavier Worthy downfield.
The footage, captured by Tucker D. Franklin of KC Sports Network, has already started making its way around the NFL world.
Will we see this play in 2024? Probably not, but what if...
The play isn't exactly quick-developing and the team ran it during a not-fully-padded "10-10-10" practice, so it may not be a likely contender to show up in-season. However, it does involve one player who I cannot talk myself out of.
It can't be a bad thing for Kadarius Toney to be involved in that play, right?
Chiefs fans know the up-and-down-and-down-and-further-down nature of Toney's 2023 season, and this camp was set to be enormous for the sake of his NFL future. So far during camp, Toney has gotten wide receiver reps with all levels of the offense, in addition to seeing work as a running back at times. Does his involvement in this trick play guarantee his status on the roster? Absolutely not. But Andy Reid famously doesn't waste time during practices. With Toney's entire workload in mind, the embattled speedster at least isn't getting the treatment of a player just going through the motions before an inevitable cutdown.
The quadruple-pass is still more fun than meaningful, and it's fairly low on my list of reasons for optimism about Toney. Still, I can't shake the feeling that the Chiefs know they have one of the most unique movers in the league and a player opposing defense can never be excited to see on the field. It's still Toney's job to convince the Chiefs he can be trusted to stay healthy and be careful with the football, but Reid and the Chiefs seem to be trying Toney everywhere and anywhere to see if there are ways they can use Toney's unique talents in spite of the way they backfired in 2023.