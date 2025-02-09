Why Fans Believe Taylor Swift Manifested a Chiefs Super Bowl 3-Peat
With the Chiefs continuing to prepare for their matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles later today, there is one fan in particular that has stuck by them the entire way: Taylor Swift. Many of her fans believe that she has already sneakily manifested a 3-peat win for her boyfriend Travis Kelce's team.
In a recent Tik-Tok video, one fan theorized that Swift's dance moves during "Midnight Rain"—a part of her tour where she often added in new choreographies—at the New Orleans stop had gestures implying hope for a Chiefs victory.
In her multiple shows at the Caesar's Superdome, coincidentally the same place that will hold this year's Super Bowl, Swift included numerous football-themed dance moves such as the touchdown signal and a mimed spiking of the football. Additionally, Swift playfully imitated her boyfriend's touchdown celebration, before holding up 3 fingers to her lips, showing her desire for a possible 3-peat.
Furthermore, a more math-related theory came to light when fans showed a calculation of the numerous instances of her efforts working out in the Chiefs' favor. This phenomena has come to be known by many Swifties as her "Tayvoodoo."
In her time dating Travis Kelce, the pop icon has attended 22 of his games. Out of those 22, the Chiefs have been victorious 19 times. According to a fan on X, This posts a win percentage of 86.3%. With a win today, that percentage would go up to 87%, sound familiar? 87 is also Travis Kelce's number, weird how it all seems to work out.
While Taylor has stayed silent about her manifestation, Travis has continued to be vocal about the situation. At a press conference on February 3rd, Kelce expressed his thoughts on the ordeal: “We both love to manifest things, and you can't say it's not real, because we're here, right? Whatever she was doing, I'm sure it helped.”
With kickoff only a few hours away, the Chiefs will look to get their last session of practice reps in here at New Orleans. It's only a matter of time before we see whether Swift's "Tayvoodoo" will work its magic once again. The Chiefs will look to cement their dynasty, while Swifties will be watching closely—waiting to see if their idol's manifestation will lead to another historic win.