Chiefs Should Move on Top WR Trade Target While the Price Is Low

If you've followed any sort of Kansas City Chiefs discourse in the last month, you've heard about how badly the team needs a wide receiver. With the free agent pool essentially consisting of just old friend Tyreek Hill, the most obvious avenue for real improvement seems to be the trade market.

With that said, the odds of landing a huge difference-maker there aren't necessarily through the roof. As Week 9 of the 2026-27 campaign rolls on, many teams are still trying to figure out who they are. Others, whose seasons are effectively in the gutter, make more sense but don't always have supreme talents to offer.

The Indianapolis Colts are one of the few franchises that would be wise to deal a top offensive player. Wideout Josh Downs' name continues to be thrown around in rumors, even with trade season temporarily slowing down, and Kansas City is seemingly always connected to him.

That continued again in a recent trade chatter roundup from Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated. He writes that while the Chiefs "had interest in Jacksonville's Brian Thomas Jr.," the team was "less inclined" to move him. That makes Downs, another AFC South pass catcher, a more realistic target.

"While he hasn’t been statistically productive, and isn’t the best fit for Liam Coen’s scheme, Thomas brings a downfield element that’s really important in keeping defenses honest against the run, and opening things up underneath for Jakobi Meyers and Parker Washington," Breer wrote. "So now Downs, who’d probably cost a fourth-round pick, would loom as a possibility for the Chiefs."

Chiefs should strike while the iron's (not so) hot on Josh Downs

First off, capital isn't an issue here when it comes to the 2027 NFL Draft. The Chiefs are slated to have two picks each in the third and fourth rounds — both of which should be the range of rounds Indianapolis eventually settles on if it moves Downs. Additionally, it should be Kansas City general manager Brett Veach's line in the sand if anything else is requested.

Let's say Downs does go for a 2027 fourth-rounder. What else would the Chiefs be on the hook for? Because he was a 2023 draft pick, the former North Carolina Tar Heel is in the final year of his rookie contract. According to Spotrac, a receiving team would only be welcoming a $1.96M cap charge as of the publishing of this story. That's something KC can afford without shifting much, if anything, around.

Now comes the question of whether Downs is actually a needle-moving presence. We covered in our realistic NFL trade deadline targets piece that he spends a considerable amount of time in the slot, which presents a conflict with what Kansas City likes to do with Rashee Rice. Still, there's ample reason to believe the former can make an impact.

For starters, Downs is thriving downfield more than ever. His 10.3-yard average depth of target marks the first time he's ever sniffed or exceeded double digits, and his 7.6 yards before catch per reception is a career-high watermark. Additionally, per SumerSports, his 2.15 yards per route run versus man coverage is a top-25 figure among all wideouts with 100 or more routes in 2026.

Despite being smaller in stature at 5-foot-9 and being only 171 pounds, Downs is also far from useless in contested catch opportunities. Pro Football Focus credits him with at least five of them in each of his first three seasons, and he's up to four through eight games in year No. 4. For reference, no Chiefs receiver has more than two.

Waiting until Tuesday afternoon's cutoff is disadvantageous for the Chiefs, as it could lead to a last-second upping of the ante from whomever trades for Downs in this hypothetical. But that same line of thinking makes it worth the Colts' while to not deal before they need to. It's an interesting dilemma that all 32 NFL front offices will be faced with in the coming days and hours.

If one thing's clear, however, it's that a superstar isn't walking into Kansas City's receiver room until the offseason at the earliest. If the club wants a quality receiver, it might not get better than Downs at the deadline.

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