The special teams phase has been a thorn in the Kansas City Chiefs' side for the entire season, with Week 12's loss to the Buffalo Bills serving as just another day for coordinator Dave Toub's group.

Headlining an underwhelming Thanksgiving showing was kicker Harrison Butker, whose struggles continued on a cold and rainy night in Orchard Park. The performance led many to, once again, call for a switch to be made in both the coaching and personnel ranks.

One of those is much easier to put into action than the other, although head coach Andy Reid is making no bones about it being a tough decision nonetheless. Speaking to the media on Sunday, Reid shared that Butker is officially being benched for Week 13.

It'll be Justin Tucker handling the kicking duties on Thursday Night Football against the Los Angeles Rams.

"As far as news goes, the Harrison Butker situation, I'm going to sit Harrison down for this game and let Justin go ahead and kick this game," Reid said. "I feel for But — he's done so many great things here. Sometimes, you just need to take a step back to move forward. I think this will allow him to be able to do that going forward."

Reid alluded to this being an evaluation window for both team and player, affording Butker the opportunity to diagnose what's wrong without having to worry about fixing things in-game.

"Yeah, I mean, listen, we love Harrison and we want the best for him," Reid said. "I think as he steps back, sometimes you can just evaluate and then move forward in the future."

Butker went 1-for-2 on field goals in Week 12's 13-10 defeat, missing from 46 yards out in the fourth quarter. Once heralded for his ability to make high-pressure kicks and boots from long range, the 10-year veteran is now struggling in both regards.

On the year, Butker's made just 15 of his 23 tries, giving him a 65.2% conversion clip that's far and away the worst of his career. He's 2-for-8 from 50-plus yards, reinforcing just how poor he's played through 11 games.

Taking the podium following Reid, quarterback Patrick Mahomes echoed that this doesn't have to be the end of the road for No. 7.

"First off, whatever decision coach Reid makes, we're going to be fully behind that," Mahomes said. "That's kind of where we go from there. As far as Harrison, I know how great he has been and the person he is. Obviously, it's a step back, but I think sometimes you take a step back and you can kind of move forward from that. I know he'll continue to work and continue to do what it takes in order to be a great kicker in this league. I'm excited for his future with that and continuing the work."

How long will Harrison Butker be benched?

The switch to Tucker is an interesting one, to say the least. There isn't any recent proof that he's going to be the right man for the job, which has been the case since he signed to the practice squad back on October 28.

Now 37 years old, Tucker hasn't kicked in a game since the end of the 2024-25 campaign in the postseason. The seven-time Pro Bowler with the Baltimore Ravens was just 22-of-30 on field goals in that season, going 6-for-11 on boots of 50 yards or more. There's absolutely a world where this pivot doesn't pan out, but something had to give considering Butker has missed more kicks since the start of 2024 than anyone in the league.

In terms of how long Butker will remain benched from field goal and point-after duties, there are a few paths this can take.

The most conservative one factors in some expected progress from Butker at practice. If he takes the time he needs to work on his technique and the results translate to the warm-up field, perhaps the coaching staff could give him another chance. Reid said Tucker would likely join the active roster via standard elevation, which he's allowed to do three times for the rest of the regular season.

Kansas City could exhaust those three weeks as a trial run for Tucker and make a final call then. If he's thriving, the franchise has the flexibility to sign him to the roster outright. Butker could be released. If Tucker isn't holding up his end of the bargain, the club would be tasked with either returning to Butker or scouring free agency or waivers for another replacement.

There's no clear answer here, but the Chiefs have taken the appropriate steps by acknowledging they have a Butker problem and promptly doing something about it. Now they wait to see whether the Tucker experiment is short-lived or permanent for 2026-27.

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