Despite controlling Sunday's Week 8 outing against the Denver Broncos for most of the afternoon, the Kansas City Chiefs couldn't get out of their own way. That trend only worsened into the early evening, culminating with a brutal loss on the road.

The 28-24 defeat brings Kansas City to 5-2 through seven games, also putting it behind its rivals in the AFC West standings for the first time all season. It's a loss that should hurt for a variety of reasons, especially with it being the result of numerous issues.

As he always does, though, head coach Andy Reid is taking the even-keeled route. Speaking to the media following Sunday's game, he emphasized the need to quickly turn the page and focus on what's ahead.

"Listen, things happen," Reid said. "There are a few more games left. We've got to make sure we rally from this, learn from it and then move on. That becomes important."

Reid singled out missed tackles and penalties as two things that Kansas City would benefit from cleaning up. At the same time, he alluded to his club still being right in the thick of it at the end, even after a compounding effect of mishaps set in.

"They made some plays there," Reid said. "I mentioned the tackling, we could've made some tackles. We were in position to do that; you've got to make those. Just like the other part of it is the penalties. You're playing a good football team, so when you do these things, you're not going to normally come out on the right end of it. We were in position to win the game, the penalty happened and we don't get the touchdown."

One can essentially take their pick of the litter when it comes to responsibility for this game's outcome. At a fundamental level, going on the road to Mile High and taking on a club that made the AFC title game earlier this calendar year is a challenge in and of itself. Finding a way to win when you commit 11 penalties for 105 yards and have a trio of three-and-outs further amplifies that.

Washing all of that down with a missed field goal, multiple poor fourth-down calls from the head coach and a defensive collapse at precisely the wrong time spells out doom. That's exactly what the Chiefs got, as they went from seemingly en route to a statement victory to getting punched in the mouth and having no suitable response.

The Broncos’ win probability fell to 10.2% early in the fourth quarter and was just 11.9% with 2:44 left in regulation in their comeback win over the Chiefs.



Denver’s chances of winning the AFC West are now 64%. With a loss, they would have been 24%.



Powered by @awscloud pic.twitter.com/yTc9UFmuQx — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) November 2, 2026

That's the kicker, though: Kansas City was remarkably close to still getting out of Dodge with a plus in the win column in the face of so many self-constructed roadblocks. It presents the team with a strange reality, as it showed several potential red flags while simultaneously lending credence to his unwavering belief that things will be corrected.

Reid actively served as a part of the problem in Week 8. His decision to punt on a short fourth down at his own 41-yard line was brought into question, as was his third-and-2 play call on the following drive that resulted in a sack on quarterback Patrick Mahomes (and a missed field goal by the struggling Harrison Butker).

The offense, for yet another week, struggled to produce points under late-game pressure. The dam of the defense finally broke after Butker's miss. The special teams unit, obviously, was anything but special. Reid, tasked with putting his men in the best positions to succeed, didn't do that at the most important stages of the contest.

This doesn't have to become a lingering set of circumstances, but pressing the reset button immediately is paramount. It's one thing to say it and another to do it, although Reid's been on both sides of that coin.

Following a complicated loss, that's the simplicity of his message.

"I've got a good locker room," Reid said. "I know we work the right way here. We have to learn from it — that's what you do — and you move on. Work on the next one, which is a good Jets team coming in. We'll be ready to go."

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