Chiefs vs. Broncos: NFL Week 8 Preview, Score Predictions

To kick off the 2026-27 campaign, the Kansas City Chiefs secured a statement victory over the Denver Broncos in blowout fashion. Replicating that performance is going to be much easier said than done in the rematch, however, especially with Andy Reid's team hitting the road.

Denver seems to be finding its stride just a little bit, although a win over the Arizona Cardinals won't convince anyone that the reigning division champions are all the way back.

The winner of Sunday's tilt could generate some serious momentum in the AFC West race as the season approaches its midpoint. What gives in the afternoon window of play?

The Kansas City Chiefs On SI crew makes its predictions for Week 8 of the regular season.

Joshua Brisco: For the second week in a row, I'm expecting a low-scoring game. This time, however, I think the Chiefs will find the end zone. Kansas City just needs enough from Rashee Rice and his fellow pass catchers to allow Kenneth Walker to have opportunities similar to the ones he took advantage of in Week 1. The final inactives list will be massive for both teams, but I expect the Chiefs to escape Denver with a narrow win.

Jordan Foote: Getting wideout Rashee Rice back in the fold for this one is huge. Given that Xavier Worthy's come back down to earth, Travis Kelce is banged up and Kenneth Walker III has finally looked human, having a formidable weapon on offense is paramount. On the other side of the ball, missing cornerback Mansoor Delane will hurt, but being minus L'Jarius Sneed might just be an addition-by-subtraction scenario.

Expect a one-score game that is far from the prettiest, albeit with Kansas City still doing enough to complete the sweep of Denver and maintain first place in the AFC West.

Joshua Schulman: The Chiefs are reeling after an ugly loss to Seattle in prime time last week. It’s difficult to imagine the offense looking any more inept than it did a week ago when it mustered just one field goal all night. The Broncos’ defense isn’t quite as dominant as Seattle’s but still is a formidable unit. With that said, we saw who the better team was when these two sides met in Week 1.

Denver has been winning in spite of Bo Nix’s play, not because of it, and the KC coaching staff has to have stressed the importance of a game in which it could lose the first-place lead in the AFC West.

Tyler Brown: This feels like a tighter game than Week 1, but the Chiefs' strengths match up well against those of the Broncos. Denver will be desperate with the divisional stakes swinging so heavily. With Jonathan Cooper lined up opposite Nik Bonitto, the Broncos have a better edge-rush pairing than they did in September, which puts the Chiefs’ tackle situation under real stress if it ends up in too many obvious dropback situations.

The Broncos may perform better this go-around, but the matchup tilts toward the Chiefs. Denver’s rushing defense ranks 28th and leads the league in missed tackles, which is exactly the situation Kenneth Walker thrives in.

Getting Rashee Rice back is a bigger deal than it may sound, because it gives Patrick Mahomes another reliable weapon and it lets Xavier Worthy and the rest of the group settle into their roles.

On the other side, Denver is 30th in total offense and 25th in scoring, and Nix has struggled when pressured, especially against the blitz. If Steve Spagnuolo gets creative and some pass rushers outside of George Karlaftis step up, that is another major Chiefs advantage.

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