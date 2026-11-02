Coming off their first loss of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs appeared to make a concerted effort to put forth a more inspiring performance. They managed to do so for most of Sunday against the Denver Broncos, although it wasn't in a winning effort.

Head coach Andy Reid's crew seemed to be in control for a good chunk of Week 8, only to fall short down the stretch and suffer a crushing defeat to a bitter rival.

With the 28-24 loss, the Chiefs fall to 5-2 on the year. Let's jump into 10 instant observations and takeaways from Week 8.

Noah Gray's blocking isn't talked about enough, and not in a good way

Blocking isn't the most head-turning element of the game, particularly for a skill-position player, but it should be discussed more. Especially for a team that operates in 12-personnel (one running back, two tight ends) with frequency, it's an important part of an offense. Travis Kelce, at age 37, being far and away the superior blocker between him and Noah Gray is an issue.

Gray's poor blocking chops showed up giaringly in the first half on two occasions — once in the run game and once in pass protection. Some of his shortcomings could be chalked up to a smaller and lighter frame, but his angles and leverage are oftentimes poor as well. This is a nitpick for someone who otherwise made an impact on Sunday, but it's long overdue to be mentioned.

The first-half offense was excessively inconsistent

Kansas City simultaneously flashed a much-improved offense over Week 7's production while also having a variety of rough moments that reminded everyone of why there's a long way to go. On one hand, quarterback Patrick Mahomes had a staggering 195 passing yards and two touchdowns. On the flip side, the Chiefs averaged only 3.5 yards per rush attempt and only kept the ball on the ground eight times.

Add in a 1-for-5 conversion clip on third down and there being three-and-outs on three separate occasions, and you get a more complete picture. This is a group that still needs to establish more consistency in play-calling decisions, execution, timing and more, but the first half of Week 8 was a step in the right direction. Not even a few dead drives in half No. 1 can take away from that.

Penalties absolutely need to be cleaned up

Ending up with double-digit penalties for triple-digit yardage is inexcusable. Sure, one ticky-tacky holding call on right guard Trey Smith made up part of that total, but that doesn't explain the rest of the bunch from Sunday.

Some infractions were more procedural in nature, such as a false start on Kelce, an illegal formation charged to left tackle Kahlil Benson and an ineligible man downfield flag on right tackle Jaylon Moore. Others, though, were worse and simply cannot be repeated. Linebacker Jack Cochrane and safety Alohi Gilman each had unnecessary roughness penalties in Week 8, making life harder than necessary for the defense.

Some special teams issues and a rough outing for cornerback Kristian Fulton didn't help matters one bit. Moore's false start on a fourth-and-goal at the end of the game was the not-so-sweet icing on the cake.

Ashton Gillotte is officially a quality player

Last week, I wrote a bit about defensive end Ashton Gillotte as someone whose stock is on the rise. Truthfully, it's easy to forget that he sustained a plantar fascia injury during training camp and started the 2026-27 campaign at a slow pace. He's ramped that up in a big way in recent weeks, however, and this game was no different.

Gillotte had a good run stop on Denver's opening drive, made a quality read on its second possession and also chipped in on a double-effort run stop in the second quarter that wasn't credited in the box score. The sophomore man continues to prove that he's a starting-caliber player, which is great for the Kansas City defensive line.

Batted passes stood out early and often

One thing that All-Pro defensive tackle Chris Jones made a name for himself for early in his career was tipping passes at the line of scrimmage. When defensive end George Karlaftis entered the league in 2022, his water polo background was brought up on broadcasts seemingly every week. That history continues to pay off years later, evidenced by two pass breakups in the second frame on Sunday.

Rookie pass rusher R Mason Thomas also had a batted pass on the Broncos' third drive. Defensive tackle Khyiris Tonga notched one in the third quarter to help cap off his solid day at the office. This is clearly something defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo and defensive line coach Joe Cullen emphasize, which pays off.

The Emmett Johnson breakout is finally here

For weeks, plenty of folks who follow the Chiefs (this writer included) have wondered when rookie running back Emmett Johnson's breakout would occur. It was only a matter of time before he found a way to make an impact, and he had a multitude of signature moments over the course of Sunday afternoon and evening to make his presence known in a huge way.

Starting with the supporting elements of his game, the Nebraska product had an amazing 15-yard run that looked reminiscent of many from starter Kenneth Walker III. On special teams, he had a 44-yard kickoff return late in the fourth quarter that helped put the offense in a great starting position. It was Johnson's output in the receiving game, though, that made a huge difference.

The first-year man was excellent out of the backfield, taking a beautiful pass from Mahomes to the house for 73 yards and also adding a 38-yarder near halftime. In the fourth frame, he recorded a third-and-2 reception to move the chains as well. If there was ever a week for Johnson to establish himself as a viable option down the stretch, it was this one.

THE ROOKIE EMMETT JOHNSON WITH A 73-YARD TD



KCvsDEN on CBS/Paramount+

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/sGCPC0rJYU — NFL (@NFL) November 1, 2026

The Cyrus Allen experience giveth and taketh away

Rookie wideout Cyrus Allen got some more run in this one and even had a nice eight-yard reception on an out route in the third quarter. A clutch third-and-12 snag also provided a glimpse of the possible chain-moving, reliable threat he can become if he realizes his potential.

With that said, the Cincinnati alum seemed to slow up early on a deep pass from Mahomes. Perhaps Allen just didn't think the ball was coming his way and was too late to realize it was, but it was a rough look either way. A play like that could've given him a totally different stat line and earned him some good graces with Mahomes and the coaching staff, so it's undoubtedly a missed opportunity.

Your weekly Harrison Butker commentary

When the Chiefs brought in kicker Justin Tucker on the practice squad this week, it sent a clear message that starter Harrison Butker was on thin ice with the organization. Reid shot down high-level concerns regarding the longtime franchise favorite following Week 7's loss, but it might be time to push the conversation forward even more.

Sure, some rain made Butker's 54-yard field goal in the fourth quarter more difficult, but he's paid handsomely to make these kicks under pressure. That miss swung momentum to Denver's favor and things quickly devolved from there, so part of this loss falls squarely on the veteran placekicker's shoulders. His seat has to be warming up even more.

Kansas City blew this game when it mattered most

There's plenty of blame to go around in this one. The aforementioned penalties were a killer at various points in the contest, and Reid did himself and his team very few favors with how he managed the fourth quarter.

disaster 4th quarter from the Chiefs



they didn't go for this, but asked Harrison Butker to hit a 54 yard FG on the next series https://t.co/w27sbvGdBR — Josh Norris (@JoshNorris) November 2, 2026

You can lump in the defense's poor — and rapidly poor — response to the Butker miss into the pile, too. For a team that's led by vets both on the paying surface and on the sideline, this one stings. It's easily one of the more prominent and obvious collapses of the Reid-Mahomes era.

The AFC West race gets even more dramatic

Don't get it twisted: Kansas City isn't doomed in the division race by any stretch of the imagination. That said, failing to maintain the head-to-head tiebreaker over a hot Broncos team is suboptimal. Rising to 4-0 in the AFC West and creating more padding to kick off the month of November would've been massive for a team that's now floundering just a bit.

The Chiefs have ample time to get back on the horse and accomplish anything they want the rest of the way, although the path is murkier with this defeat. Looking up at Denver in the standings isn't where Reid and his crew want to be.

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