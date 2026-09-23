Will Josh Simmons, Mansoor Delane or Chamarri Conner Play vs. Dolphins?

The Kansas City Chiefs are 2-0, and they've started their season significantly shorthanded at three starting positions.

Left tackle Josh Simmons has not practiced since suffering a back injury in training camp in mid-August. Starting safety Chamarri Conner has been sidelined for a similar length of time, dating back to a knee injury suffered in camp. No. 6 overall pick Mansoor Delane was limited throughout the majority of camp with a shoulder injury but returned for the Chiefs' season-opener against the Denver Broncos. Then, Delane injured his shoulder after intercepting quarterback Bo Nix on the third play of his career.

Now, as the team prepares for the Miami Dolphins in Week 3, head coach Andy Reid's practice report indicates where those three players stand.

"Josh won't practice today, he's getting better, but he won't go today," Reid said. "Chamarri's going to do some stuff, we'll ease him back into the mix. Other than that, everybody's good to go."

Reid was asked if he anticipates that Delane will be a full-go this week.

"I think so, yeah, again, we'll play it by ear, but right now, I'd tell you, 'yes,'" Reid said.

After practice, the team will declare if Delane was a full participant or limited during Wednesday's action. Last week, Delane was a full participant on Wednesday and Thursday before being limited on Friday.

What's the latest on LT Josh Simmons?

Beyond Simmons' status for Wednesday's practice, Reid has recently delivered a bit more context on Simmons' timeline to return.

On Monday, Reid was asked if Simmons was in the team's facility and participating in meetings while rehabbing his back injury.

"Yeah, he's doing everything," Reid said. "He's working his tail off; it's just, we knew it'd be two, three four games in here, as long as he was making progress. We'll just see where he's at. He's kind of in that flex area there to see exactly how that thing's—if it's calmed down and some of the swelling's gone down—but we'll see."

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk wrote that Simmons' injury is "strictly a physical issue" and that KC's left tackle is "week-to-week."

How the Chiefs are managing CB Mansoor Delane

Delane was active for Sunday night's game against the Indianapolis Colts, but the No. 6 overall pick never took the field, with several reporters noting that Delane appeared to be dressed in an "emergency" role.

On Monday, Reid was asked if Delane had any setbacks or negative developments that led to him suiting up but not taking the field on Sunday.

"It wasn't coming around as fast as we wanted," Reid said. "He was right on the border there of, 'Alright, you can get in and play and play a full game,' and/or, if we can, get it to calm down a little bit more and maybe he's better this week. It was a tweener's position to be in, but he wanted to suit up and, if needed, he could've gone in, but we're trying to keep him not having to play a full game in there, for sure."

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